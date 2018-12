ہائی بجٹ فلم '2.0' نے 4 دن میں 400 کروڑ کمالئے

View this post on Instagram

#2Point0 puts up a SUPERB TOTAL in its *extended* opening weekend... Biz on Day 3 and Day 4 specifically was fantastic... Thu 19.50 cr, Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 34 cr. Total: ₹ 95 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. #2Point0 growth/decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 10.26% [decline] Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 37.14% [growth] Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 41.67% [growth] TERRIFIC GROWTH on Sat and Sun speaks for itself. Note: Hindi version. India biz. While #2Point0 nears ₹ 100 cr mark after an impressive *extended* opening weekend, the real test for the film begins from today [Mon] onwards... It will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays... Mon to Thu - the weekdays - are crucial.