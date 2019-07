بالی ووڈ فلم سے کیریئر کا آغاز کیا، ارمینہ خان

View this post on Instagram

People often ask me about my journey and how I came to be an actress. Well, it was never THE plan if I’m honest. It all started a few years ago with this movie, it was to be my first ever feature film (yes, I started with films). A Bollywood/British collab. I never thought I’d be an actress but destiny had other plans and India came calling. I was scared to audition for this as I was only modelling but the producers were adamant that I audition for the role. I did in India and got the part, rest is history. We shot in London that fateful Sept and I haven’t looked back since. #MajorThrowback #Myjourney #Itstoomuch @jogpushkar #gratefulforeverything