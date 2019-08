بھارت کا ’جرنلزم ایوارڈ‘ پاکستانی نوجوان کے نام

View this post on Instagram

Yay! Won Social Media for Empowerment award 2019 with @everydaypakistan out of 180 entries from South Asia. The awards were co-organised by @defindia & @facebook. I started Everyday Pakistan as a platform for local photographers/storytellers and to help build a community. So proud that over 1200+ images have been shared on @everydaypakistan and each photo gives the real taste of everyday life in Pakistan. Thanks to the incredible contributors and community because their love and support have brought the project here. Thanks to @osamamanzer & @defindia for believing in our initiative and a big thanks to jury who selected this project as the winner. #SM4E2019 #socialmediaforempowermentaward #everydaypakistan #instagram