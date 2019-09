اخبار فروش بنا سی ایس ایس افسر

View this post on Instagram

#DivaReports: Meet Ghazanfar Ilyas, a resident of #Bannu which is a remote area of #Pakistan who is a truly patriotic citizen. This young man has sacrificed opportunities in America, has slept and eaten at Data Darbar and worked as a newspaper delivery boy while studying for his #CSS exams in #Lahore to make ends meet. The young man has now achieved his goal and is working in the Pakistan Audits and Accounts department. via #AllPakistanDramaPage/Facebook