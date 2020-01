ایمان سلیمان اور جمیل رضوی رشتۂ ازدواج میں منسلک

View this post on Instagram

2 ganjus. I wanted to wait till after shaadi to make the announcement of our shaadi but since the news isn’t already out there and I‘m coveting some public attention, because that’s just the kind of person I am, I want you to know that I am marrying my non platonic friend of 3 months (full GF BF nonsense). Allah reham karay hum dono per. Some people get married for themselves, because either they fall in love or because they’re lonely or maybe because of family pressure or to procreate, I’m getting married because I just want to make haraam halaal to please my rabb and my parents!! It’s the truth; our parents were like, tameez se shaadi karo tum dono, this isn’t amreeka. nejakwkamlqhduwjajsnqjjAbcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz and since moving in together isn’t an option in the Islamic republic of Pakistan, I gotta do what I gotta do, Shaadi. God I really thought my shaadi announcement would be better than a plagiarised essay. I really tried to refrain myself but I couldn’t. I never can. Dheiskskqlqlqlqlsnbdbdehei. Why am I like this??? Anyhow, so yah, Jamil and I are getting married. Looking forward to our time together. Until death or divorce do us part. Pray for us. Thank you. Is this a joke? Maybe. Great guy, 100/100 would recommend. 24 minutes later: Okay I’m a little ashamed of this.