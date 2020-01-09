آپ آف لائن ہیں
جمعرات13؍ جمادی الاوّل 1441ھ 9؍ جنوری 2020ء
  • بانی: میرخلیل الرحمٰن
  • گروپ چیئرمین و ایگزیکٹوایڈیٹر: میر جاوید رحمٰن
  • گروپ چیف ایگزیکٹووایڈیٹرانچیف: میر شکیل الرحمٰن
    ہیری میگھن کی شاہی حیثیت سےدستبرداری، خودمختاری کا اعلان

    ویب ڈیسک
    09 جنوری ، 2020

    شہزادہ ہیری کا شاہی خاندان کےفردکی حیثیت چھوڑنےکااعلان


    برطانیہ کے شاہی خاندان کے چھوٹے سپوت شہزادہ ہیری اور ان کی اہلیہ میگھن مرکل نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ وہ اعلیٰ شاہی حیثیت سے دستبردار اور مالی طور پر خودمختار ہو رہے ہیں۔

    View this post on Instagram

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image PA

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on


    پکچر شیئرنگ ایپلیکیشن انسٹاگرام پر جاری کیے گئے اپنے ایک بیان میں شاہی جوڑے کا کہنا تھا کہ انہوں نے کئی ماہ کی سوچ بچار کے بعد یہ فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ ہم دونوں شاہی خاندان کے اعلیٰ شخصیات کی حیثیت سے دستبردار ہو جائیں اور مالی طور پر بھی اپنے پاوؤں پر کھڑے ہو جائیں۔

    یہ بھی پڑھیے:میگھن نے ’شاہی آداب‘ سیکھنا شروع کر دیے

    یہ بھی پڑھیے:شادی میں میگھن کو ایک ملین پاؤنڈ مالیت کے زیورات ملے

    برطانوی شاہی جوڑے کا کہنا تھا کہ وہ اپنا وقت برطانیہ اور شمالی امریکا کے درمیان گزارنے کا سوچ رہے ہیں۔


    اس اعلان کے دوران انہوں نے مزید کہا کہ ہم بحیثیت شاہی خاندان کے افراد ہونے کے ناطے ملکہ برطانیہ کی مکمل حمایت جاری رکھیں گے۔

    میگھن نے ہیری کو بہترین شوہر قرار دے دیا

    پرنس ہیری کی نئی نویلی دلہن میگھن مارکل نے ملکہ...

    لیڈی ڈیانا کے چھوٹے بیٹے شہزادہ ہیری اور میگھن مرکل کے اس اعلان پر ملکہ برطانیہ نے اظہار ناراضی کرتے ہوئے کہا ہے کہ اس فیصلے سے پہلے سے آگاہ نہیں کیا گیا تھا، یہ ایک چونکا دینے والا فیصلہ ہے۔

    یہ بھی پڑھیے:ہیری، میگھن شادی پر لوگوں کی عجیب شرطیں

    دوسری جانب شاہی خاندان کے اعلیٰ ارکان بھی اس اعلان سے بالکل نا واقف تھے جبکہ شاہی جوڑے کے دستبرداری کا اعلان انہیں ناگوار گزرا ہے۔

