ہیری میگھن کی شاہی حیثیت سےدستبرداری، خودمختاری کا اعلان

شہزادہ ہیری کا شاہی خاندان کےفردکی حیثیت چھوڑنےکااعلان
برطانیہ کے شاہی خاندان کے چھوٹے سپوت شہزادہ
ہیری اور ان کی اہلیہ میگھن مرکل نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ وہ اعلیٰ شاہی حیثیت سے دستبردار اور مالی طور پر خودمختار ہو رہے ہیں۔
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image PA
پکچر شیئرنگ ایپلیکیشن انسٹاگرام پر جاری کیے گئے اپنے ایک بیان میں شاہی جوڑے کا کہنا تھا کہ انہوں نے کئی ماہ کی سوچ بچار کے بعد یہ فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ ہم دونوں شاہی خاندان کے اعلیٰ شخصیات کی حیثیت سے دستبردار ہو جائیں اور مالی طور پر بھی اپنے پاوؤں پر کھڑے ہو جائیں۔
برطانوی شاہی جوڑے کا کہنا تھا کہ وہ اپنا وقت برطانیہ اور شمالی امریکا کے درمیان گزارنے کا سوچ رہے ہیں۔
اس اعلان کے دوران انہوں نے مزید کہا کہ ہم بحیثیت شاہی خاندان کے افراد ہونے کے ناطے ملکہ برطانیہ کی مکمل حمایت جاری رکھیں گے۔
لیڈی ڈیانا کے چھوٹے بیٹے شہزادہ ہیری اور میگھن مرکل کے اس اعلان پر ملکہ برطانیہ نے اظہار ناراضی کرتے ہوئے کہا ہے کہ اس فیصلے سے پہلے سے آگاہ نہیں کیا گیا تھا، یہ ایک چونکا دینے والا فیصلہ ہے۔
دوسری جانب شاہی خاندان کے اعلیٰ ارکان بھی اس اعلان سے بالکل نا واقف تھے جبکہ شاہی جوڑے کے دستبرداری کا اعلان انہیں ناگوار گزرا ہے۔
