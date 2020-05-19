آپ آف لائن ہیں
منگل 25؍رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 19؍مئی 2020ء
یورپ سے

تاریخ ہی نہیں جغرافیہ بھی

19 مئی ، 2020
حرف و حکایت …  ظفر تنویر
یہ 1998ء کا ذکر ہے18برس کے طویل ٹوری راج کے بعد لیبر پارٹی نئی نئی برسراقتدار آئی تھی، یکم مئی1997ء کے عام انتخابات میں لیبر پارٹی نے ٹونی بلیئر کی قیادت میں1906ء کے بعد ٹوری پارٹی کو بدترین شکست دیتے ہوئے پارلیمنٹ میں لینڈ سلائیڈ فتح حاصل کی تھی، عوام کی محبتیں بھی لیبر کے ساتھ تھیں اور پارلیمنٹ میں بھی ٹونی بلیئر کو کسی مضبوط یا بھاری اپوزیشن کا سامنا نہ تھا، اس وقت جب دور، دور تک حمایت اور خوش آمدید کا شور بپا تھا بریڈ فورڈ سے ایک توانا آواز ابھری جس نے ٹونی بلیئر جیسے مضبوط وزیراعظم کو ’’بدترین حکمران‘‘ قرار دیتے ہوئے لوگوں کی توجہ عراق پر ہونے والی بمباری کی طرف مبذول کروائی، یہ توانا آواز اس وقت بریڈ فورڈ کونسل کے ڈپٹی لیڈر محمد عجیب (AJEEB) کی تھی، وہ نہ صرف لیبر پارٹی کے لیڈر تھے بلکہ لیبر پارٹی کی ہی وجہ سے برطانیہ کے پہلے غیر سفید فام لارڈ میئر ہونے کا اعزاز بھی رکھتے تھے، انہوں نے کہا کہ صدام حسین کے مظالم کا نام لے کر عراق کے بے گناہ انسانوں کے خون سے ہاتھ رنگنے والے ٹونی بلیئر، بل کلنٹن اور صدام حسین میں کوئی فرق نہیں ہے، واقعہ کے کچھ ہی عرصہ بعد لیبر پارٹی کی عراق پالیسی کے خلاف بہت سے لوگ لیبر پارٹی سے علیحدہ ہوگئے، لوٹن سے ہمارے دوست لارڈ قربان حسین کا شمار بھی ان ہی لوگوں میں ہوتا ہے جو احتجاجاً لیبر پارٹی سے علیحدہ ہوئے، ایک وہ توانا آوازیں تھیں اور ایک آج کے ہمارے پاکستانی، کشمیری نژاد برطانوی اراکین پارلیمنٹ تھیں جو پارٹی لیڈر کیئر اسٹارمر کے نئے ’’کشمیر موقف‘‘ پر اس طرح غیر واضح گفتگو کررہے ہیں کہ اس کا کوئی سرا ہتھے نہیں آتا، لیبر لیڈر نے جس طرح کشمیریوں کے انسانی حقوق کو نظر انداز کرکے اسے صرف ’’ہندوستان اور پاکستان‘‘ کا اندرونی مسئلہ قرار دینے کی کوشش کی ہے تو اراکین پارلیمنٹ میں سے واحد توانا آواز خود بریڈ فورڈ سے ہی ابھری ہے۔ بریڈ فورڈ ایسٹ کے رکن پارلیمنٹ نے نہ صرف اپنے لیڈر کے بیان کی مخالفت کی ہے بلکہ اسے بنیادی انسانی حقوق اور پارٹی کی جدوجہد کے منافی قرار دیا ہے، عمران حسین آج بھی کشمیر پر اور دنیا بھر میں چلنے والی انسانی حقوق کی تحریکوں پر اسی گھن گرج سے بولتا ہے جو گھن گرج اس کی اس میدان میں کودتے ہوئے سنی گئی تھی، باقی ’’اپنے‘‘ اراکین پارلیمنٹ صرف گونگلوئوں (شلجم) سے مٹی جھاڑنے کا ہی کام کررہے ہیں، یہ تو بھلا ہو لیبر پارٹی کے لیفٹ کا جس نے اپنے لیڈر کو یہ احساس دلوانے کی کوشش کی کہ ’’انتہا پسندوں کی حمایت حاصل کرنے کے چکر میں کہیں اپنے حمایتوں کا نہ کھو دینا‘‘ آل پارٹیز کشمیر گروپ کے اراکین کی کوششیں بھی یقیناً قابل ستائش ہیں، لیکن یہاں ایک بات جو ہمارے حکمرانوں کی توجہ چاہتی ہے وہ ہے اس73سالہ مسئلہ میں خود پاکستان کی سابق حکومتوں کا کردار ہے، کشمیریوں کی ایک بڑی تعداد اس طویل جنگ میں پاکستان کو اپنا ہمدرد اور وکیل سمجھتی ہے لیکن یہ بھی صحیح ہے کہ ہمارے وکیل سے کچھ ایسی غلطیاں ہوئی ہیں کہ اس نے اس مسئلہ کو سلجھانے کی بجائے مزید الجھا دیا ہے۔ لیبر لیڈر نے مسئلہ کشمیر کو اگر ’’ہندوستان اور پاکستان‘‘ کا مسئلہ قرار دیا ہے تو ایسا بھی ہماری ہی غلطی سے ہورہا ہے، یاد کریں کہ جب پہلی مرتبہ سلامتی کونسل میں اس مسئلہ کے حل کے لیے قرارداد پیش کی گئی تو اس میں کشمیریوں کو بھی برابر کا فرق بناتے ہوئے یہ شق بھی رکھی گئی تھی کہ اگر کشمیری خودمختار رہنا چاہیں تو انہیں ایسا کرنے کا حق ہوگا لیکن ہمارے وکیل نے اس کی مخالفت کی اور اس کی جگہ5جنوری کو جو دوسری قرارداد پیش کی اس میں کشمیریوں سے آزاد رہنے کا حق چھین لیا گیا اور انہیں صرف ہندوستان یا پاکستان میں سے کسی ایک کو قبول کرنے پر مجبور کیا گیا، یہی نہیں ہمارے وکیل نے22اکتوبر کو ریاست میں قبائلی دستے داخل کرکے ایک ایسی تاریخی غلطی کی جس کی وجہ سے سلامتی کونسل کو پاکستان کو ’’جارح‘‘ کہنا پڑا۔ یہ غلطیاں ماضی کی حکومتوں سے ہوئیں، لیکن نریندر مودی نیجس طرح کشمیر کو آئینی حیثیت تبدیل کرکے دنیا بھر میں اس مسئلہ کو ایک نئے انداز میں اجاگر کردیا ہے، اس نے پاکستان کو ایک موقع دیا ہے کہ وہ نریندر مودی کی اس غلطی سے فائدہ اٹھائے اور آزاد کشمیر بشمول گلگت و بلتستان کو کشمیریوں کی آزاد حکومت کے طور پر تسلیم کرتے ہوئے ترکی، ملیشیا اور چین سمیت اپنے دوست ممالک سے اسے تسلیم کروائے، پھر دیکھتے ہیں کہ کون اس مسئلہ کو دو ملکوں کا سرحدی تنازع قرار دیتا ہے، فیصلے کرنے کے لیے حوصلہ چاہیے اور حوصلہ کی آپ میں کمی نہیں ہے، آئیےبرصغیر کی تاریخ ہی نہیں جغرافیہ بھی بدل دیجئے۔
