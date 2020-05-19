آپ آف لائن ہیں
منگل 25؍رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 19؍مئی 2020ء
یورپ سے

لاک ڈائون اور غریب عوام…

19 مئی ، 2020
تحریر: ہارون مرزا ۔۔ راچڈیل
برطانوی وزیر اعظم بورس جانسن نے برطانیہ کو لاک ڈائون سے نکالنے کے لیے مختلف مراحل پر مبنی اپنا روڈ میپ دے دیا ہے۔ برطانوی قوم انتہائی ذہین ترین اور آنے والے وقت سے لڑنے کے لیے ہر وقت تیار رہنے کی پوزیشن میں رہتی ہے مگر کورونا چونکہ قدرتی وبا ء تھی لہٰذا اس کا مقابلہ کرنے کے لیے برطانوی ذہنی اور جسمانی طو رتیار نہ تھے کورونا وائرس کی وجہ سے دنیا میں کروڑوں لوگ بے روزگار ہوچکے ہیں اور اس تعداد میں مسلسل اضافہ ہوگا۔ کورونا وائرس وبا سے صرف اموات نہیں ہوئیں بلکہ اس نے انتہائی سنگین معاشی بحران پیدا کیا ہے وقت گزرنے کے ساتھ ساتھ صنعتی اور کاروباری ادارے زوال کا شکار ہوں گے بعض تو مستقل طور پر تباہ ہوجائیں گے اس لیے معیشت کی بحالی آسان کام نہیں ہوگا۔ مغربی دنیا نے اس کیلئے خطرہ مول لے کر بتدریج لاک ڈائون میںنرمی پیدا کرنا شروع کردی ہے مگر برطانیہ میں حالات کچھ مختلف ہیںبرطانیہ سمیت یورپی ممالک کی گراوٹ کا شکار معیشت کو سنبھالنے میں ایک سے ڈیڑھ سال کا عرصہ درکار ہو گا بحران میں سارے وسائل بروئے کار لانا پڑتے ہیں اور غیر معمولی حالات میں غیر روایتی راستے تلاش کیے جاتے ہیں۔ برطانیہ سمیت یورپی ممالک اور امریکہ میں بھی کورونا وائرس کی وجہ سے کچھ ایسے ہی حالات ہیں جن میں معیشت کو سنبھالنے کیلئے اجتماعی جدوجہد جاری ہے کورونا وائرس نے ساری دنیا کو جس عذاب میں مبتلا کر رکھا ہے اس عذاب سے بچنے کیلئے ہر متاثرہ ملک لاک ڈاؤن کا سہارا لے رہا ہے لیکن پاکستان جیسے انتہائی پسماندہ ملک کا اس حوالے سے مسئلہ یہ ہے کہ اگر لاک ڈاؤن کرتے ہیں تو لاکھوں لوگوں کا روزگار مارا جاتا ہے اور وہ فاقہ کشی کی ابتلا میں گھر جاتے ہیں اور اگر لاک ڈاؤن نہیں کرتے توکورونا کی تباہ کاریاں سامنے آجاتی ہیں۔ پاکستان کی حکومت نے رسک لے کر لاک ڈاؤن شروع کیا تو اس کے نتیجے میں لاکھوں لوگ بے روزگار ہوگئے حکومت کیلئے ایک خطرناک مسئلہ پیدا ہو گیا ہے جس سے نکلنے کیلئے حکومت نے مستحقین کیلئے فی کس بارہ ہزار روپے امداد کے طور پر دینے کا اہتمام کیا جو ناکامی تھا۔ اب صورتحال کے پیش نظر مشروط نرمی کی گئی ہے ترقی یافتہ ملک بھی لاک ڈاؤن کے عذاب سے گزر رہے ہیں لیکن بھاری رقم کا انتظام ترقی یافتہ ملکوں کیلئے اس قدر مشکل نہیں جس قدر مشکل پسماندہ ملکوں کیلئے ہو رہا ہے۔ ڈسپلن ہر قوم کی زندگی کا ایک اہم فریضہ ہے لیکن ہماری اجتماعی بدقسمتی یہ ہے کہ ہمارا حکمران طبقہ لوٹ مار میں مصروفیت کی وجہ سے عوام میں ڈسپلن پیدا نہیں کرسکا جس کا نتیجہ ہم آج بھگت رہے ہیں کس بھی قوم کے لیے ڈسپلن ایک لازمی ضرورت ہے اس کے بغیر قوم ایک ہجوم ایک بھیڑ توکہلا سکتی ہےمگر منظم قوم نہیں کہلاسکتی ہے ۔لاک ڈاؤن کی خلاف ورزی بہ ظاہر عوام کی کمزوری نظر آتی ہے لیکن حقیقت یہ ہے کہ اس کمزوری کی اصل ذمے داری ہماری حکمران اور سیاسی اشرافیہ پر عائد ہوتی ہے کیونکہ اشرافیہ نے کبھی سوچا بھی نہیں کہ ڈسپلن ترقی یافتہ قوم بننے کے لیے ہی ضروری ہی نہیں بلکہ نارمل زندگی گزارنے کیلئے بھی ضروری ہے ۔بدقسمتی یہ ہے کہ ہمارے عوام ہمیشہ جاگیردارانہ اخلاقیات کے تابع رہے ہیں اور جاگیردارانہ اخلاقیات میں صرف ایک قسم کا ڈسپلن رہتا ہے اور وہ ہے جاگیردار کے سامنے ہاتھ باندھے رہو ہماری اشرافیہ ملک کی اسی فیصد دولت پر قبضہ جمائے بیٹھی ہے اور اس پر مزید ستم یہ کہ لوٹ مار کا سلسلہ جاری ہے۔ ایک معمولی سی بات پر نظر ڈالیں ملک میں لاک ڈاؤن کریں یا کرفیو نافذ کریں اشرافیہ کے معمولات میں کوئی فرق نہیں آتا جب کہ غریب طبقات جن کی تعداد 90 فیصد ہے رل جاتے ہیں یہ طبقاتی نظام کا چارٹر ہے اس نظام میں سرمایہ داری کا یہ کیسا انصاف ہے کہ رات کے اندھیرے میں مزدوری یا ملازمت کیلئے گھر سے نکلنے اور رات کے اندھیرے میں ملازمت سے واپس آنے والا غریب طبقہ ہمیشہ بھوک کا شکار رہا ہے اور دن بھر آرام کرنے والا دو فیصد طبقہ اربوں روپوں کا مالک رہا ہے ظلم اور معاشی ناانصافی کا یہ سلسلہ کب تک چلتا رہے گااس حوالے سے ایک افسوسناک بات یہ ہے کہ کورونا وائرس کے سبب موت کے منہ میں جانے والے 99فیصد عوام کا تعلق غریب طبقے سے ہے، جو روٹی روزی کیلئے لاک ڈاؤن کی ضروری پابندیوں سے باہر آنے کیلئے مجبور ہوجاتے ہیں اور لاک ڈاؤن کی پابندیوں کو توڑنے کا مطلب جان کو خطرے میں ڈالنا ہوتا ہے ۔برطانیہ میں کورونا وائرس سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد حد کو پہنچ رہی ہے برطانوی محکمہ صحت ‘ فوج اور دیگر ادارے مل کر وائرس کو شکست دینے کیلئے جدوجہد کر رہے ہیں۔ سائنسدان ویکسین کی تیاری کیلئے شب و روز ایک کیے ہوئے ہیں مگر جب تک اس میں کامیابی نہیں مل جاتی سماجی روابط میں دوری ہی کورونا وائر س سے محفوظ رہنے کا سب سے موثر ذریعہ ہے۔ برطانیہ کا رخ کرنے والے غیر قانونی تارکین وطن بھی غربت کے ہاتھوں مجبور ہو کر سرحد عبور کرنے پر مجبور ہیں لاک ڈائون سے دنیا میں غربت کی شرح میں تیزی کے ساتھ اضافہ ہو رہا ہے ۔ 
