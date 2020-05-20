آپ آف لائن ہیں
بدھ26؍ رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 20؍مئی 2020ء
یورپ سے

لوٹن کونسل … کووڈ 19 سے ممکنہ مالی خسارہ

20 مئی ، 2020
خیال تازہ … شہزادعلی
برطانیہ کی کونسلوں کا مالی امور پر عمومی صورتحال پر ایک اجمالی نظر ڈالتے ہیں۔فنانشل ٹائمز کے مطابق انگلش کونسلوں نے کرونا سے نبٹنے کے لیے مرکزی حکومت سے 10 بلین پاونڈز کی مدد کی اپیل کی ہے۔ ایک پارلیمانی کمیٹی نے یہ سماعت کیا ہےکہ یوکے کی انگلش لوکل اتھارٹیز سنٹرل گورنمنٹ سے دس بلین کے لگ بھگ امداد کی خواں ہیں تاکہ کرونا پینڈیمک کے باعث بڑھتے ہوئے اخراجات اور آمدنی میں ناکامی سے عہدہ برآ ہوا جاسکے، یہ رپورٹ اس موقر اخبار میں 28 اپریل کو شائع ہوئی تھی جس میں لوکل گورنمنٹ ایسوسی ایشن جو انگلش کونسلز کی نمائندگی کرتی ہے کی جانب سے یہ نشاندہی کی گئی تھی کہ وائٹ ہال نےجو تین عشاریہ دو بلین دینے کا اعلان کیا ہے وہ ناکافی ہے۔ جیمز جیمیسن چئیرمین لوکل گورنمنٹ ایسوسی ایشن نے ہاوس آف کامنز لوکل گورنمنٹ سلیکٹ کمیٹی کو بتایا کہ کونسلوں کے تازہ فناشل سروے سے یہ سامنے آیا ہے کہ حکومت کے اعلان کردہ امدادی پیکج کی نسبت کونسلوں کی ضروریات تین یا چار گنا زیادہ ہوسکتی ہیں۔ لوکل اتھارٹیز بہت سی لازمی سروسز مہیا کرنے کی ذمہ دار ہوتی ہیں جن میں صفائی ستھرائی سے متعلق ویسٹ کولیکشن مینجمنٹ، گلیوں میں سو جانے والے بے گھر افراد، ولنر ایبل افراد کو شیلڈ کرنا. پبلک ہیلتھ میں رہنمائی مہیا کرنا اور بزنسیز کے لیے سپورٹ چینل کربا شامل ہے جبکہ ان کا ریونیو گر رہا ہے وہ بدستور معذور اور معمر افراد کی نگہداشت کر رہی ہیں لیکن وہ پارکنگ چارجز ، لیژر سنٹرز یعنی تفریح مراکز اور پراپرٹی اور کونسل ٹیکس کی آمدنی کھو گئی ہیں۔قانون کے مطابق اگر وہ پیسے سے محروم ہو جائیں تو ان کو متوازن بجٹ پیش کرنے ہوں گے اور سروسز میں کٹوتیاں۔یہ بھی خیال رہے کہ انگلینڈ میں دو ٹئرز ٹو tiers لوکل گورنمنٹ ہیں۔ ڈسٹرکٹ کونسلز اور کانونٹی کونسلز، ڈسٹرکٹ کونسلیں کچھ اور کانونٹی دیگر جن میں قابل ذکر طور پر سوشل کئیر، ایجوکیشن اور ٹرانسپورٹ شامل کو ڈلیور کرتی ہیں ، اربن ایریاز میں یونیٹری اتھَارٹیز ہیں جو ہر طرح کی سروسز بہم پہنچانے کی ذمہ دار ہیں۔لیکن یہ اہم ترین ذمہ داریاں ادا کرنے والی مقامی حکومتوں کی فنڈگز گزشتہ ایک دہائی سے پندرہ بلین یعنی کم و بیش نصف کے قریب کم کردی گئی ہے جس سے یہ اندازہ لگانا مشکل نہیں ہونا چاہیے کہ اس کنزرویٹیو دور ان اتھارٹیز کا اپنا روزمرہ کے معمولات یعنی ڈیلی بزنس چلانا کتنا دشوار گزار امر ہے۔ کچھ اسی طرح کی صورتحال لوٹن بارو کونسل کو بھی درپیش ہے۔ یہ ایک یونٹری اتھارٹی ہے اس لحاظ سے اس کی سروسز کا دائرہ کار خاصا وسیع ہے، یہاں پر فی الوقت لیبر پارٹی کی حکومت ہے۔ مئیر کے علاوہ ایک معقول تعداد کونسلرز کی پاکستانی کشمیری پس منظر سے متعلق بھی ہے، چند اہم پورٹ فولیوز بھی پاکستانی کشمیری کونسلرز کے پاس ہیں، لبرل پارٹی سے ایک کونسلر ہیں باقی سب کا تعلق لیبر پارٹی سے ہے، کنزرویٹیو سے کوئی بھی پاکستانی کشمیری کونسلر موجود نہیں _۔کرونا وائرس وباء کے اقتصادی اور اور مالی اثرات کی بات کی جائے تو اس وقت کرونا کے باعث لوٹن کونسل کے افئیرز بڑی حد تک متاثر ہو رہے ہیں، کنزرویٹیو مرکزی حکومت کی شعبوں میں امداد کے باوجود بعض کونسلوں کو بہت زیادہ مالی دشواریوں کا سامنا کرنا پڑ رہا ہے جن میں لوٹن بارو کونسل نمایاں ہے. بعض سیکٹرز میں یہ بات بھی زیر بحث ہے کہ کیا کنزرویٹیو کی حکومت لوٹن جہاں پر حزب اختلاف کی پارٹی کنٹرول میں ہے کے ساتھ امتیاز تو نہیں برت رہی؟ ۔لوٹن بارو کونسل پر کووڈ 19 کے مالی اثرات خوفناک طرح سے مرتب ہو سکتے ہیں، لوٹن کونسل کووڈ 19 کے نتیجے میں میں ایمرجنسی کے نفاذ کے بعد لوٹن بارو کونسل اپنے مالیات میں 49 ملین پاؤنڈ کا خسارہ دیکھ رہی ہے۔حکومت کے نام پٹیشن، ہماری کمیونٹی گورنمنٹ پر زور دے رہی ہے کہ وہ لوٹن کونسل کو کرائسیز فنڈز یعنی بحران سے نمٹنے کے لئے امداد دے، ورنہ مکمن ہے کہ جولائی سے کونسل کو کئی اہم سروسز بند یا کم کرنا پڑ جائیں۔اور اگر لوٹن کونسل کی مدد کیلئے درخواست مرکزی حکومت نے منظور نہ کی اور فوری طور پر نقد مدد مہیا نہ کی تو اس سمر میں کونسلرز ایک ہنگامی بنیادوں پر بجٹ کے پلان بنارہے ہیں جس میں کئی اہم نوعیت کی سروسز کی کٹوتیوں پر مجبور ہو جائیں گے۔لوٹن بارو کونسل کی ویب سائٹ پر موجود نیوز ریلیز کے مطابق لوٹن کونسل لیڈر کونسلر ہیزل سمنز ایم بی ای نے کہا ہے کہ کونسل ایئرپورٹ فنڈز بہت ضروری سروسز پر خرچ کرتی ہے لوٹن حکومت کے خسارے پروگرام سے بہت متاثر ہوتی رہی ہے جبکہ اور لوٹن لندن ایرپورٹ کے باعث اسے کافی سہارا ملا تھانمائندہ جنگ سے بات کرتے ہوئےاس کے متعلق ردعمل دیتے ہوئے ایگزیکٹو کونسلر لوٹن راجہ محمد اسلم خان نے کہا کہ اب کونسل نے مرکزی حکومت کو فنڈز مہیا کرنے کا کہا ہے تاکہ لوٹن کے انتہائی سخت ترین ضرورت مند افراد کو سروسز دینے کا سلسلہ جاری رکھا جائے، انہوں نے بتایا کہ لوٹن کونسل لندن لوٹن ایرپورٹ کی کمپنی پر اپنی کئی فرنٹ لائن سروسز کے لیے انحصار کرتی تھی مگر کرونا وائرس کی وباء کے بعد مسافروں کی تعداد میں بہت کمی آنے سے لندن لوٹن ایرپورٹ اب مزید آمدنی نہیں حاصل کر پا رہی جس وجہ سے وہ آگے کونسل کی مدد کے قابل نہیں رہی۔ ایک تازہ ترین مطالعاتی سٹڈی میں یہ بتایا گیا ہے کہ لوٹن ملک کے ان حصوں میں نمایاں ہے جوکووڈ 19 سے کافی زیادہ متاثر ہوا ہےجہاں پر 40 فیصد ملازمتیں ایوی ایشن اور موٹر انڈسٹری پر انحصار کرتی ہیں اور ملک بھر کی کونسلوں میں دوسری نمایاں ترین کونسل ہےجو کمرشل ذرائع آمدن پر بھی انحصار کرتی ہےاور جو اعدادوشمار دستیاب ہیں ان کی رو سے سال 2020 تا 2021 میں حکومت َامداد شمار کرکے بھی لوٹن کونسل پر انچاس ملین کا امپیکٹ کا اندازہ لگایا گیا ہے۔اس میں کونسل ٹیکس اور بزنس ریٹ کی مد میں دس عشاریہ سات کی کمی، ایرپورٹ کی آمدن میں سینتیس ملین کاڈراپ ان اور اخراجات میں اضافہ، ساتھ ہی کونسل کی جانب سے رہنمائی فراہم کرنے کی طلب میں کئی گنا اضافہ ہوا ہےجبکہ فیسوں میں کمی اور اس تناظر میں خسارے کی جو پیش گوئی کی گئی ہے وہ اس سے زیادہ بدتر ممکن ہے۔کونسل لیڈر ہیزل سمنز نے یہ بھی کہا کہ یہ بہت بڑا مالی نقصان لوگوں کی زندگیوں پر بری طرح اثر انداز ہو گا انہوں نے کہا کہ وہ بورس جانسن اور رشی سننک اور وائٹ ہال کے دیگر کولیگز سے ایک اور مرتبہ اپیل کریں گی کہ پلیز لوٹن پر توجہ دیں یہ پہلے سے ہی بہت متاثر ہے۔کونسل لیڈر نے 22 اپریل کو وزیراعظم بورس جانسن کے نام ای میل بھیجی تھی جس کو ایگزیکٹو کونسلر لوٹن راجہ محمد اسلم خان نے اس کالم نگار سے شئیر کیا ہے اس کی نقول چانسلر، سیکرٹری آف سٹیٹ فار ہاسسنگ، کمیونٹیز اینڈ لوکل گورنمنٹ اور لوٹن کی دونوں ممبران پارلیمنٹ کو بھی بھیجی گئی تھیں جبکہ لارڈ قربان حسین کا کہنا ہے کہ انہیں اور لارڈ بل مکینزی کو بھی اس خط کی کاپی بھیجی گئی ہیں، اس اہم مکتوب میں مرکز کے اس ریویو کا خیر مقدم کیا گیا ہے کہ یہ دیکھا جائے کہ کووڈ 19 نے برطانوی بلیک اینڈ ایشن مینارٹیز کو کیسے زیادہ نشانہ بنایا ہے یہ اس لیے بھی اہم ہے کہ لوٹن میں ان نسلی اقلیتوں کی بڑی تعداد آباد ہے اور پھر لوٹن میں قومی سطح کی نسبت زیادہ بڑے پیمانے پر کووڈ 19 سے متاثرہ ہے جس وجہ سے لوٹن کونسل پر دباؤ بڑھ جاتا ہے، وزیراعظم کو بتایا گیا ہے کہ لوٹن کونسل لندن لوٹن ائرپورٹ سے بہت مستفید ہو رہی تھی،یہ ایک کامیاب ترین پرائیویٹ پبلک پارٹنر شپ ہے جس سے تیرہ ہزار ملازمتوں کو ڈائریکٹ سپورٹ ملتی ہے یہ یوکے کی اکنامی میں 2 بلین کنٹری بیوٹ کرتی ہے، لندن لوٹن ائرپورٹ نے 2013 میں نو عشاریہ چھ ملین اور گزشتہ سال اٹھارہ ملین مسافروں کو دیکھا جس سے خاطرخواہ مالی فوائد حاصل کیے گئے تھے. مگر اب کرونا وائرس کی وباء کے باعث عملی طور پر سٹینڈ سٹل کی سی سچویشن کا سامنا ہے اس سے یہ پیش گوئی کی گئی ہے کہ باوجود اس کہ حالیہ عرصہ کی حکومت کی مدد کا اعلان بھی شمار کیا جائے پھر بھی سال 2020 اور 2021 میں لوٹن بارو کونسل کو 49 ملین کا خسارہ دیکھنا پڑ سکتا ہے۔لوٹن کے 46 فیصد ینگ افراد پہلے سے ہی غربت اور افلاس میں رہ رہے ہیں، اگرچہ پسماندگی کے انڈیکس میں بہتری دکھائی دیتی ہے لیکن کئی قابل ذکر سروسز جن میں چلڈرن، سوشل سروسز اور بے گھروں سے متعلق معاملات شامل ہیں میں بہتری لانے کی ازحد ضرورت ہے، کونسل پہلے سے ہی ایسے پلان پر کام کر رہی ہے جن سے 2040 تک غربت کی شرح میں کمی لائی جاسکے، اس بابت کونسل کے پورٹ فولیو ہولڈر برائے فنانس کونسلر اینڈ میلکم نے بھی کونسل ویب سائٹ پر موجود معلومات کے مطابق یہ واضح کیا ہے کہ اگر موجودہ بحران سے نکالنے کیلئے فوری امداد نہ دی گئی تو سمر میں جو کونسل کو مجبوراً ایسے اقدامات اٹھانے پڑ جائیں گے جو غیر معمولی نوعیت کے ہوں گے _چیف ایگزیکٹو رابن پورٹر نے یہ اضافہ بھی کیا ہے کہ موجودہ حالات میں حکومت کی جانب سے مدد گویا سمندر میں ایک قطرہ کے مترادف ہے، یعنی لوٹن کی ضروریات سے سنٹرل گورنمنٹ کی فنڈنگ مطابقت نہیں رکھتی _۔اس سارے معاملے یعنی مرکزی حکومت سے فنڈز کے متعلق سینئرپاکستانی اوریجن ایگزیکٹو کونسلر محمود حسین کا کہنا ہے کہ لوٹن میں معذور بچوں کی تعداد میں بھی چالیس فیصد کا اضافہ ہوا ہے جس میں ایک بڑی تعداد پاکستانی کشمیری بچوں کی ہے اوراگر حکومت نے لوٹن کونسل کی اضافی مدد نہ کی تو معذور بچے اور بالغوں سے متعلق سروسز بھی شدید طور پر متاثر ہونگی، آپ بچوں کی سروسز کا بھی محکمہ رکھتے ہیں۔ لوٹن اڈلٹ لرنگ کے ایمپلائمنٹ آن لائن کورسز یعنی بالغوں کے لیے تعلیم کا اجرا۔موجودہ حالات نے جابز کے حوالے چونکہ غیر یقینی صورتحال طاری کر دی ہے جس باعث لوٹنلوٹن اڈلٹ لرنگنے فری آن لائن ایمپلائمنٹ ورکشاپ شروع کی ہیں، جن تک ہفتہ رواں کے شروع سے رسائی بنائی گئی ہے۔ ایگزیکٹو کونسلر لوٹن راجہ محمد اسلم خان نے کہا ہے کہ یہ اہم سروس ہے جو لوکل ورک فورس کی سپورٹ کرتی ہے، اس طرح کے کورسز سے سکلز مہارت میں اضافہ ہوتا ہے، خیال رہے کہ انہوں نے حال ہی میں یہ اہم پورٹ فولیو سنبھالا ہے ان کا اس حوالے کہنا ہے کہ تعلیم پر ان کا خصوصی فوکس ہوگا اور وہ مختلف اداروں کو اکاؤنٹ ایبل کریں گے جنگ کو انہوں نے بتایا کہ کمیونٹی کے بچوں کو تعلیم کے مساوی مواقع فراہم کرنا ان کی ترجیح ہوگی،1 کہ تعلیم کے بغیر ایک قدم بھی آگے بڑھانے کا سوچ بھی نہیں سکتے، یہ بھی بتایا کہ کرونا کے باعث نئی ان لائن اپروچ اپنائی گئی ہے۔ہیروز کو خراج :چیف ایگزیکٹو لوٹن کونسل نے کووڈ 19 کے ہنگامی حالت کے دوران قصبہ کے والنٹری اور چیرٹی گروپس کی کاوشوں کو شاندار الفاظ میں خراج تحسین پیش کیا ہے ان لوگوں کو کمیونٹی ہیروز قرار دیا گیا ہے،فیس بک گروپس، جیسا کہ کووڈ 19 کمیونٹی ایکشن سپورٹ گروپ ہے، ایج کنسرن، لوٹن فوڈ بنک،
ڈسکوور اسلام، چال اینڈ ایٹری، گو دامک، ایف ایم انساپایر، لوٹن اربن ریڈیو، لینٹرن لیڈیز، الحکمہ، اور چالنی ہائی اسکولز، سیفر لوٹن پارٹنرشپ ، اور بے شمار دیگر، کہ جنہوں نے شاپنگ، گرم کھانے کی فراہمی کو یقینی بنایا، سفیان صادق ڈسکوور اسلام سنٹر کے ٹرسٹی کا اس متعلق کہنا ہے کہ ہمارے ٹاون میں اس مشکل وقت میں مشترکہ مدد کا جذبہ موجزن ہے اور وہ کمیونٹی کی سپورٹ اور کنٹری بیوشن پر تشکر کا اظہار کرتے ہیں۔ 
