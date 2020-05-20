آپ آف لائن ہیں
بدھ26؍ رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 20؍مئی 2020ء
Farman e Elhahi
Namaz Timing
  • بانی: میرخلیل الرحمٰن
  • گروپ چیئرمین و ایگزیکٹوایڈیٹر: میر جاوید رحمٰن
  • گروپ چیف ایگزیکٹووایڈیٹرانچیف: میر شکیل الرحمٰن
trending-icon زیربحث خبریں
Jang Group
تازہ ترین
آج کا اخبار
کالمز
شہر قائد/ شہر کی آواز

نیو کراچی، ڈکیتی کے دوران پولیس مقابلے میں ایک ملزم زخمی حالت میں گرفتار

20 مئی ، 2020
کراچی (اسٹاف رپورٹر) نیو کراچی میں فیکٹری میں گھسنے والے ڈاکوؤں اور پولیس کے درمیان مقابلے میں ایک ملزم زخمی حالت میں گرفتار کر لیا گیا۔ تفصیلات کے مطابق نیو کراچی انڈسٹریل ایریا میں واقع فیکٹری میں ڈاکوؤں کے گھسنے کی اطلاع پرپولیس موقع پر پہنچی ،پولیس کو دیکھ کر ڈاکوؤں نے پولیس پارٹی پر فائرنگ کر دی، پولیس کی جوابی فائرنگ سے ایک ڈاکو زخمی حالت میں گرفتار کر لیا گیاجس ، پولیس کے مطابق زخمی ڈاکو کا نام عبدالخالق ولد عبدالغنی ہے،ملزم کے قبضے سےٹی ٹی پستول بھی برآمد کیا یا ہے جبکہ ملزم کے دوساتھی فرار ہونے میں کامیاب ہوگئے۔
شہر قائد/ شہر کی آواز سے مزید
Profiler
Profiler Console 0 Load Time 293.9ms Memory Used 7.54 MB Database 6 Queries vars & Config Files 92

Console

Memory Usage

Benchmarks

35 ms Loading Time: Base Classes
232 ms Controller Execution Time ( Detail / Detail New )
294 ms Total Execution Time

Queries

0.0008 SELECT `jn_category`.`category_type_id`, `jn_category`.`category_name`, `jn_category`.`category_name_eng`, `jn_category`.`slug` AS `category_slug`, `jn_category`.`id` AS `category_id`, `p`.`category_name` AS `parent_category_name`, `p`.`slug` AS `parent_category_slug` FROM `jn_category_type` JOIN `jn_category` ON `jn_category_type`.`id` = `jn_category`.`category_type_id` JOIN `jn_post_category_relation` ON `jn_category`.`id` = `jn_post_category_relation`.`category_id` LEFT JOIN `jn_category` `p` ON `p`.`id` = `jn_category`.`parent_category_id` WHERE `post_id` = '773237'Speed: 0.0008 - Possible keys: category_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.1190 SELECT `post_id`, `post_type`, `slug`, `title` FROM `jn_posts` JOIN `jn_related_posts` ON `jn_related_posts`.`related_post_id`=`jn_posts`.`id` WHERE `jn_related_posts`.`post_id` = 773237 ORDER BY `jn_posts`.`id` DESC LIMIT 10Speed: 0.1190 - Possible keys: related_post_id - Key Used: - Type: ALL - Rows: 279671 - Extra: Using WHERE; Using temporary; Using filesort
0.0010 SELECT `jn_tags`.`id` AS `tag_id`, `jn_tags`.`tag_name` AS `tag_name`, `jn_tags`.`slug` AS `tag_slug`, `jn_tags`.`COUNTer` AS `COUNTer`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`post_id` AS `post_id`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` AS `tag_id` FROM `jn_tags` JOIN `jn_post_tags_relation` ON `jn_tags`.`id` = `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` WHERE `post_id` = '773237'Speed: 0.0010 - Possible keys: tag_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.0012 SELECT `jn_post_meta`.`id` AS `id`, `jn_post_meta`.`meta_key` AS `meta_key`, `jn_post_meta`.`meta_value` AS `meta_value`, `jn_post_meta`.`publish_status` AS `publish_status`, `jn_post_meta`.`post_id` AS `post_id` FROM `jn_post_meta` WHERE `post_id` = '773237'Speed: 0.0012 - Possible keys: post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.0004 SELECT `jn_tags`.`id` AS `tag_id`, `jn_tags`.`tag_name` AS `tag_name`, `jn_tags`.`slug` AS `tag_slug`, `jn_tags`.`COUNTer` AS `COUNTer`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`post_id` AS `post_id`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` AS `tag_id` FROM `jn_tags` JOIN `jn_post_tags_relation` ON `jn_tags`.`id` = `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` WHERE `post_id` = '773237'Speed: 0.0004 - Possible keys: tag_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.0009 SELECT * FROM `jn_photo_album` WHERE `post_id` = '773237'Speed: 0.0009 - Possible keys: post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.1233 Total Query Execution Time

Session User Data
__ci_last_regenerate 1589980159
requested_page https://jang.com.pk/news/773237
active_date 2020-05-20
islamic_date بدھ26؍ رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 20؍مئی 2020ء
previous_page https://jang.com.pk/news/773237

GET DATA
No GET data exists

POST DATA
No POST data exists

URI STRING
news/773237

CLASS/METHOD
detail/detail_new

HTTP HEADERS
HTTP_ACCEPT text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8
HTTP_USER_AGENT CCBot/3.0 (http://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
HTTP_CONNECTION
SERVER_PORT 80
SERVER_NAME jang.com.pk
REMOTE_ADDR 107.23.218.4
SERVER_SOFTWARE nginx/1.16.1
HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3
SCRIPT_NAME /index.php
REQUEST_METHOD GET
HTTP_HOST
REMOTE_HOST
CONTENT_TYPE
SERVER_PROTOCOL HTTP/1.1
QUERY_STRING
HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING gzip
HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR 107.23.218.4, 162.158.78.227, 162.158.78.227

CONFIG VARIABLES
base_url https://jang.com.pk/
index_page
uri_protocol AUTO
url_suffix
language english
charset UTF-8
enable_hooks true
subclass_prefix MY_
composer_autoload false
permitted_uri_chars a-z 0-9~%.:_-
allow_get_array true
enable_query_strings false
controller_trigger c
function_trigger m
directory_trigger d
log_threshold 0
log_path /var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/logs/
log_file_extension
log_file_permissions 420
log_date_format Y-m-d H:i:s
error_views_path
cache_path /var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/cache/
cache_query_string false
encryption_key ecbf2728f04c5438936d8a7337311aeb
sess_cookie_name bf_session
sess_expiration 7200
sess_time_to_update 300
sess_match_ip false
sess_expire_on_close false
sess_encrypt_cookie false
sess_use_database false
sess_table_name sessions
sess_match_useragent true
cookie_prefix
cookie_domain
cookie_path /
cookie_secure false
cookie_httponly false
standardize_newlines false
global_xss_filtering false
csrf_protection false
csrf_token_name ci_csrf_token
csrf_cookie_name ci_csrf_token
csrf_expire 7200
csrf_regenerate true
csrf_exclude_uris Array ( )
compress_output false
time_reference utc
rewrite_short_tags false
proxy_ips
cms_system.installed 1
site.default_user_timezone UP5
modules_locations Array ( [/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/] =&gt; ../../application_jang/modules/ [/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/modules/] =&gt; ../../cms_system/modules/ )
site.backup_folder archives/
contexts Array ( [0] =&gt; seo [1] =&gt; content [2] =&gt; system [3] =&gt; settings [4] =&gt; reports [5] =&gt; developer )
enable_activity_logging true
sparks_path ../sparks/
template.site_path /var/www/js.jang.com.pk/html/
template.theme_paths Array ( [0] =&gt; themes )
template.default_layout index
template.ajax_layout ajax
template.use_mobile_themes false
template.default_theme default/
template.admin_theme admin
template.message_template &lt;div class=&quot;alert alert-{type} alert-dismissable&quot;&gt; &lt;button type=&quot;button&quot; class=&quot;close&quot; data-dismiss=&quot;alert&quot; aria-hidden=&quot;true&quot;&gt;&amp;times;&lt;/button&gt; &lt;div&gt;{message}&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;
template.breadcrumb_symbol :
template.parse_views false
assets.directories Array ( [base] =&gt; assets [cache] =&gt; cache [css] =&gt; css [image] =&gt; images [js] =&gt; js [module] =&gt; module )
assets.js_opener $(document).ready(function() {
assets.js_closer });
assets.css_combine false
assets.js_combine false
assets.css_minify true
assets.js_minify true
assets.encrypt_name false
assets.encode false
assets.base_folder assets
assets.asset_folders Array ( [css] =&gt; css [js] =&gt; js [image] =&gt; images )
ui.current_shortcuts Array ( [form_save] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Save any form in the admin area. [action] =&gt; $(&quot;input[name=save]&quot;).click();return false; ) [create_new] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Create a new record in the module. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;a#create_new&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;); ) [select_all] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Select all records in an index page. [action] =&gt; $(&quot;table input[type=checkbox]&quot;).click();return false; ) [delete] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Delete the record(s). [action] =&gt; $(&quot;#delete-me.btn-danger&quot;).click(); ) [module_index] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Return to the index of the current module. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;a#list&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;); ) [goto_content] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Jump to the Content context. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;#tb_content&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;) ) [goto_reports] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Jump to the Reports context. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;#tb_reports&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;) ) [goto_settings] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Jump to the Settings context. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;#tb_settings&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;) ) [goto_developer] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Jump to the Developer context. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;#tb_developer&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;) ) )
emailer.write_to_file false
migrate.auto_core false
migrate.auto_app false
commonmark.valid_drivers Array ( [0] =&gt; Parsedown [1] =&gt; Markdown [2] =&gt; MarkdownExtra [3] =&gt; LeagueCommonMark )
commonmark.driver MarkdownExtended
memcached Array ( [default] =&gt; Array ( [hostname] =&gt; 10.252.35.185 [port] =&gt; 11216 [weight] =&gt; 1 ) )

Files

application.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/application.php
autoload.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/autoload.php
config.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/config.php
constants.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/constants.php
database.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/database.php
events.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/events.php
hooks.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/hooks.php
memcached.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/memcached.php
mimes.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/mimes.php
profiler.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/profiler.php
routes.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/routes.php
Base_Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/core/Base_Controller.php
Front_Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/core/Front_Controller.php
MY_Model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/core/MY_Model.php
ad_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/helpers/ad_helper.php
custom_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/helpers/custom_helper.php
App_hooks.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/hooks/App_hooks.php
application_lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/language/english/application_lang.php
Amp_filters.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Amp_filters.php
Database_lib.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Database_lib.php
Memcache_lib.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Memcache_lib.php
Post_lib1.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Post_lib1.php
Profiler.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Profiler.php
Detail.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/controllers/Detail.php
Detail_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/models/Detail_model.php
Home_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/models/Home_model.php
Paper_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/models/Paper_model.php
_sidebar_featured.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/views/_inc/_sidebar_featured.php
_inside_story_video_ad_radiant.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/views/ads/_inside_story_video_ad_radiant.php
detail_view_new.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/views/detail/detail_view_new.php
Base.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Base.php
Config.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Config.php
Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Controller.php
Lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Lang.php
Loader.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Loader.php
_site_ads_code_sb.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/views/front/includes/ad_code/_site_ads_code_sb.php
layout_front.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/views/front/layout_front.php
Benchmark.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Benchmark.php
CodeIgniter.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/CodeIgniter.php
Common.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Common.php
Config.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Config.php
Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Controller.php
Exceptions.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Exceptions.php
Hooks.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Hooks.php
Input.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Input.php
Lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Lang.php
Loader.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Loader.php
Log.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Log.php
Model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Model.php
Output.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Output.php
Router.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Router.php
Security.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Security.php
URI.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/URI.php
Utf8.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Utf8.php
hash.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/hash.php
mbstring.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/mbstring.php
password.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/password.php
standard.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/standard.php
DB.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB.php
DB_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB_driver.php
DB_query_builder.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB_query_builder.php
DB_result.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB_result.php
mysqli_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/drivers/mysqli/mysqli_driver.php
mysqli_result.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/drivers/mysqli/mysqli_result.php
directory_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/helpers/directory_helper.php
language_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/helpers/language_helper.php
url_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/helpers/url_helper.php
profiler_lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/language/english/profiler_lang.php
Cache.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Cache/Cache.php
Cache_dummy.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Cache/drivers/Cache_dummy.php
Cache_memcached.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Cache/drivers/Cache_memcached.php
Driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Driver.php
Session.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Session/Session.php
Session_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Session/Session_driver.php
Session_files_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Session/drivers/Session_files_driver.php
BF_Lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Lang.php
BF_Loader.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Loader.php
BF_Model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Model.php
BF_Router.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Router.php
BF_Security.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Security.php
BF_directory_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/helpers/BF_directory_helper.php
application_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/helpers/application_helper.php
config_file_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/helpers/config_file_helper.php
Assets.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Assets.php
Console.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Console.php
Events.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Events.php
Modules.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Modules.php
Route.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Route.php
Template.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Template.php
Settings_lib.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/modules/settings/libraries/Settings_lib.php
Settings_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/modules/settings/models/Settings_model.php
index.php
index.php