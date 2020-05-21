آپ آف لائن ہیں
جمعہ28؍رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 22؍ مئی 2020ء
  • بانی: میرخلیل الرحمٰن
  • گروپ چیئرمین و ایگزیکٹوایڈیٹر: میر جاوید رحمٰن
  • گروپ چیف ایگزیکٹووایڈیٹرانچیف: میر شکیل الرحمٰن
میر شکیل الرحمٰن کیس میں انصاف ہوتا نظر آنا چاہئے، فواد چوہدری

21 مئی ، 2020
لندن (مرتضی علی شاہ / حمزہ اظہر سلام) وفاقی وزیر سائنس اور ٹیکنالوجی فواد چوہدری نے کہا ہےکہ جنگ جیو گروپ کے ایڈیٹر انچیف میر شکیل الرحمٰن کے کیس میں انصاف ہوتا نظر آنا چاہیے، ڈاکٹر فردوس عاشق اعوان وزارت اطلاعات کے لائق نہیں تھیں مگر ان پر کرپشن الزامات قابل افسوس ہیں جبکہ گورنر پنجاب چوہدری محمد سرور نے کہا کہ میر شکیل الرحمٰن کے مقدمے میں انصاف غالب آئے گا ، اگر لوگ سمجھتے ہیں کہ نیب کو ناجائز حد تک اختیارات حاصل ہیں تو اس پر بات ہو سکتی ہیں ۔ تفصیلات کے مطابق اوورسیز پاکستانی جرنلسٹس ایکشن کمیٹی (اوپ جیک) سے آن لائن خطاب کرتے ہوئے وفاقی وزیر سائنس اور ٹیکنا لوجی فواد چوہدی کا کہنا ہے کہ فری ٹرائل جنگ اور جیو کے ایڈیٹر انچیف میر شکیل الرحمٰن کا حق ہے اور انصاف ہوتا ہوا نظر آنا چاہئے۔ اجلاس کا انعقاد اظہر جاوید اور سینئر صحافی فرید قریشی نے کیا تھا۔ جس میں برطانیہ اور یورپ کے صحافی شریک ہوئے۔ فواد چوہدری کا کہنا تھا کہ جنگ اور جیو میڈیا گروپ نے پاکستان کے لیے بہت ہی مثبت اور تاریخی کردار ادا کیا ہے۔ ان کا کہنا تھا کہ میر خلیل الرحمٰن سے میر شکیل الرحمٰن اور میر ابراہیم رحمٰن کا اہم کردار رہا ہے، ایسے گروپ راتوں رات نہیں بن جاتے بلکہ اس کی مضبوط تاریخ ہوتی ہے۔ فری ٹرائل میر شکیل الرحمٰن کا بنیادی حق ہے۔ بڑے لوگوں کو تحقیقات یا ٹرائل سے استثنیٰ نہیں دینا چاہئے لیکن ساتھ ہی انصاف ہوتا ہوا بھی نظر آنا چاہئے۔ ان کا کہنا تھا کہ مجھے امید ہے میر شکیل الرحمٰن کو انصاف فراہمی کی تمام ضروریات پوری کی جائیں گی۔ فواد چوہدری کا مزید کہنا تھا کہ مشیروں اور معاونین کے بجائے صرف منتخب نمائندگان کو فیصلوں کا حق ہونا چاہئے، یہ قانونی ضرورت ہے، عمران خان جب خود اپوزیشن میں تھے تو یہ مطالبہ کرتے تھے۔ ٹائم میگزین سمیت انٹرنیشنل میڈیا اداروں نے میر شکیل الرحمٰن کی گرفتاری کو آزادی صحافت کو لاحق سرفہرست 10 خطرات میں سے ایک قرار دیا۔ علاوہ ازیں لندن میں اوور سیز پاکستانی جرنلسٹس ایکشن کمیٹی ( او پی جے اے ایس )کے تحت پریس بریفنگ سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے گورنر پنجاب چوہدری محمد سرور نے کہا کہ جنگ جیو کے ایڈیٹر انچیف میر شکیل الرحمٰن کے مقدمے میں انصاف غالب آئے گا جو گزشتہ ساٹھ دنوں سے ایک چار دہائی پرانے نجی پراپرٹی کے معاملے میں نیب کی غیر قانونی حراست میں ہیں ۔انہوں نے کہا کہ حکومت کا نیب پر کوئی کنٹرول نہیں ہے ، اس نے ہماری حکومت سے ، میڈیا اور اپوزیشن سے وابستہ لوگوں کو بھی گرفتار کیا ہے ۔چوہدری سرور کے مطابق اگر لوگ یہ سمجھتے ہیں کہ نیب کو ناجائز حد تک اختیارات حاصل ہیں تو اس پر بات ہو سکتی ہیں ، کسی کو بھی انتقامی کارروائی کا نشانہ نہیں بنایا جانا چاہئے ۔قانون سب کے لئے یکساں ہے۔ ایک سوال کہ بلجیم ، جرمنی اور لکسمبرگ کی حکومتوں نے میر شکیل الرحمان کی گرفتاری کی مذمت کی ہے کے جواب میں گورنر محمد سرور نے کہا کہ میری بین الاقوامی میڈیا پرنظر ہے ، ہمارے لئے پاکستان کا مفاد عزیز ہے۔ انہوں نے یقین دلایا کہ جنگ جیو کے ایڈیٹر انچیف کا معاملہ بھی مناسب طریقے سے جلد حل کر لیا جائے گا ۔ ان کی گرفتاری کو آزادی صحافت کے لئے خطرے کے انتہائی اہم ترین کیسز میں آٹھویں نمبر پر ہے ۔ٹائم میگزین ، پیرس میں رپورٹرز ود آئوٹ بارڈرز ، کمیٹی ٹو پروٹیکٹ جرنلسٹس نیو یارک اورمختلف دیگر تنظیموں نے میر شکیل الرحمان کی گرفتاری کو آزادی صحافت پر حملہ قرار دیا ہے ۔حال ہی میں سائوتھ ایشیا ڈیموکریسی واچ نے وہائٹ ہائوس ، امریکی وزیر خارجہ ، ارکان سینیٹ و کانگریس کو خطوط میں غیر قانونی حراست سے آگاہ کیا ۔
