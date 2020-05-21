کورونا وائرس، کیمبرج یونیورسٹی کے لیکچرز آن لائن دئیے جائیں گے

X
لندن (اے ایف پی) ترجمان کیمبرج یونیورسٹی نے تصدیق کی ہے کہ کورونا وائرس عالمی وباء کے ردعمل میں کیمبرج یونیورسٹی میں 2021 کے موسم گرما تک براہ راست کوئی بھی لیکچر نہیں ہوگا۔
کیمبرج برطانیہ کی پہلی یونیورسٹی ہے جو ستمبر میں شروع ہونے والے تعلیمی سال کیلئے منصوبے بنارہی ہے۔
ایک بیان میں یونیورسٹی کا کہنا ہے کہ وبائی مرض کے دوران یونیورسٹی مسلسل بدلتے ہوئے مشوروں کے مطابق ڈھل رہی ہے۔
