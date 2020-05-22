تیزاب گردی کی تشہیر پر فیضل صدیقی کا ٹک ٹاک اکاؤنٹ معطل

0.0013 SELECT `jn_category`.`category_type_id`, `jn_category`.`category_name`, `jn_category`.`category_name_eng`, `jn_category`.`slug` AS `category_slug`, `jn_category`.`id` AS `category_id`, `p`.`category_name` AS `parent_category_name`, `p`.`slug` AS `parent_category_slug` FROM `jn_category_type` JOIN `jn_category` ON `jn_category_type`.`id` = `jn_category`.`category_type_id` JOIN `jn_post_category_relation` ON `jn_category`.`id` = `jn_post_category_relation`.`category_id` LEFT JOIN `jn_category` `p` ON `p`.`id` = `jn_category`.`parent_category_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774012' Speed: 0.0013 - Possible keys: category_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition

0.1307 SELECT `post_id`, `post_type`, `slug`, `title` FROM `jn_posts` JOIN `jn_related_posts` ON `jn_related_posts`.`related_post_id`=`jn_posts`.`id` WHERE `jn_related_posts`.`post_id` = 774012 ORDER BY `jn_posts`.`id` DESC LIMIT 10 Speed: 0.1307 - Possible keys: related_post_id - Key Used: - Type: ALL - Rows: 279671 - Extra: Using WHERE; Using temporary; Using filesort

0.0011 SELECT `jn_tags`.`id` AS `tag_id`, `jn_tags`.`tag_name` AS `tag_name`, `jn_tags`.`slug` AS `tag_slug`, `jn_tags`.`COUNTer` AS `COUNTer`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`post_id` AS `post_id`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` AS `tag_id` FROM `jn_tags` JOIN `jn_post_tags_relation` ON `jn_tags`.`id` = `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774012' Speed: 0.0011 - Possible keys: tag_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition

0.0007 SELECT `jn_post_meta`.`id` AS `id`, `jn_post_meta`.`meta_key` AS `meta_key`, `jn_post_meta`.`meta_value` AS `meta_value`, `jn_post_meta`.`publish_status` AS `publish_status`, `jn_post_meta`.`post_id` AS `post_id` FROM `jn_post_meta` WHERE `post_id` = '774012' Speed: 0.0007 - Possible keys: post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition

0.0004 SELECT `jn_tags`.`id` AS `tag_id`, `jn_tags`.`tag_name` AS `tag_name`, `jn_tags`.`slug` AS `tag_slug`, `jn_tags`.`COUNTer` AS `COUNTer`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`post_id` AS `post_id`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` AS `tag_id` FROM `jn_tags` JOIN `jn_post_tags_relation` ON `jn_tags`.`id` = `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774012' Speed: 0.0004 - Possible keys: tag_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition

0.0006 SELECT * FROM `jn_photo_album` WHERE `post_id` = '774012' Speed: 0.0006 - Possible keys: post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition