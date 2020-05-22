آپ آف لائن ہیں
جمعہ28؍رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 22؍ مئی 2020ء
برطانیہ بھر میں لیلۃ القدر عقیدت کے ساتھ منائی گئی

22 مئی ، 2020
ہڈرزفیلڈ (زاہد انور مرزا) برطانیہ بھر میں لیلۃ القدر کی رات عقیدت و احترام کے ساتھ منائی گئی۔ 27رمضان المبارک کے موقع پر برطانیہ بھر کی طرح جڑواں شہروں ہیلی فیکس، ہڈرزفیلڈ میں لیلۃ القدر کی رات عقیدت و احترام کے ساتھ منائی گئی، کورونا وائرس کے باعث مسلم کمیونٹی نے اپنے ہی گھروں میں اس رات کی مناسبت سے نوافل ادا کئے اور عالم اسلام کی خوشحالی و ترقی کیلئے خصوصی دعائیں کی۔ اس حوالے سے برطانیہ کی مساجد و مدارس سے علماء کرام نے سوشل میڈیا کے ذریعے اور مساجد کے مقامی ریڈیو سے اس رات کی اہمیت بیان کی۔
