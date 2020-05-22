آپ آف لائن ہیں
یورپ سے

کورونا کے دور میں … اپنی اپنی عید…!

22 مئی ، 2020
ڈیٹ لائن لندن … آصف ڈار
کورونا کے اس سال میں جہاں دنیا بھر میں دوسری سرگرمیاں معطل ہوگئی ہیں وہاں مسلمانوں کے لیے اسلام کے ایک اہم ستون حج کی ادائیگی بھی مشکوک ہوگئی ہے؟ یہی نہیں بلکہ یورپ اور دوسرے مغربی ممالک کی مساجد میں عملاً تالے لگے ہوئے ہیں۔ تراویح ہوئی، نہ نماز جمعہ اور اب عید کی نماز بھی نہیں ہوگی؟ یہ کیسی عید ہے کہ لوگوں کے ایک دوسرے کے ساتھ گلے ملنے پر پابندی ہوگی۔ اگر کسی کو مبارکباد دینی ہے تو دو میٹر کا فاصلہ رکھنا ہوگا۔ اگر زیادہ احتیاط کرنی ہے تو فون یا اسکائپ سے کام چلانا ہوگا؟ یہ کیسی عید ہے کہ بچوں نے کپڑے خریدے، نہ عورتیں ہاتھوں میں نئی چوڑیاں پہنیں گی، ان کے بازاروں میں جانے اور خریداری پر پابندی ہوگی۔ ہاں البتہ اپنے گھروں میں بیٹھ کر ہاتھوں میں مہندی ضرور لگالیں گی، کیونکہ اس مرتبہ چاند رات بھی نہیں ہوگی اور نہ ہی مہندی لگانے والیوں کو اسٹال لگانے کی اجازت ہوگی؟ عید کے دن کسی سے ملنے بھی نہیں جاسکے گگا کہ کورونا کا خوف ہی بہت زیادہ ہے اور پھر یورپ میں رہنے والے لوگ تو قانون پر عمل کرنے کے پابند ہیں اور قانون یہ کہتا ہے کہ سماجی فاصلہ بہت ضروری ہے، اپنے گھر میں رہنے والوں کے سوا کسی دوسرے سے اگر ملنا ہے تو کھلی جگہ پر صرف ایک فرد سے ملا جاسکتا ہے؟ سب سے بڑھ کر یہ اس سال رمضان المبارک کے آغاز پر چاند کا کوئی جھگڑا ہوا، نہ عید پر ہونے کا امکان ہے؟ مساجد چونکہ بند ہیں۔ اس لیے لوگوں نے جس دن مناسب سمجھا روزہ رکھا اور جب مناسب سمجھا عید کرلیں گے۔ چونکہ عید کی نماز تو ہونی ہی نہیں، اس لیے لوگ اسی مکتبہ فکر کے ساتھ عید کریں گے جس کے ساتھ روزہ رکھا تھا، سو یہ ہوا کہ سب نے اپنا اپنا روزہ رکھا اور سب اپنی اپنی عید کریں گے؟ یوں تو ہر سال یہ جھگڑا رہتا تھا کہ چاند نظر آیا ہے کہ نہیں؟ پرتگال سے چاند کی کوئی شہادت آئی یا جنوبی افریقہ سے؟ سعودی عرب میں آیا چاند نظر آیا کہ نہیں؟ اب اس حوالے سے زیادہ بیان بازی نہیں ہوئی؟ جو سعودی عرب کے ساتھ چلتے تھے وہ اور کچھ اور بھی اب سعودی عرب کے ساتھ ہی عید کریں گے اور جو سعودی چاند سے اختلاف رکھتے تھے وہ اپنے چاند والی عید کریں گے؟ تاہم اس بار یہ امکان ضرور نظر آرہا ہے کہ اگرچہ روزہ دو دن رکھا گیا، مگر ہوسکتا ہے کہ عید اتوار کی ہی ہو؟ تاہم اس میں بھی کوئی کمال نہیں ہوگا، کیونکہ یورپ اور مغربی ممالک میں بسنے والوں کی اصل عید تو عید کی نماز ہی ہوتی ہے؟ وہی نہیں ہوگی تو عید خواہ ہفتے کو ہو یا اتوار کو، ہم کو اس سے کیا؟ مجھ سے کئی لوگوں نے سوال کیا کہ اگر مسیحی برادری ایسٹر کی سروس اسکائپ کے ذریعے کرسکتی ہے تو پھر مسلمانوں کو بھی اس حوالے سے غور ضرور کرنا چاہیے؟ میں نے چند ’’مدبرین‘‘ سے بات کی، جن کا خیال ہے کہ نماز چونکہ امام کے پیچھے ہوتی ہے۔ اس لیے اسکائپ پر نہیں ہوسکتی؟ بعض نے کچھ اور بھی تاویلیں دیں! بعض نے یہ بھی کہا کہ ہمارے لوگ چیزں کو آہستہ آہستہ قبول کرتے ہیں۔ ریڈیو، ٹیلی ویژن اور لائوڈ اسپیکرز کے استعمال کی مثالیں موجود ہیں؟ ہوسکتا ہے کہ آگے چل کر اس حوالے سے بھی کئی اجتہاد ہوجائے؟ تاہم اللہ کرے کہ اس بات کی نوبت نہ آئے کہ آئندہ کسی عید پر مساجد بند ہوں، اللہ کرے کہ اس وباء سے دنیا کو نجات مل جائے اور ساری دنیا کے مذاہب کو ماننے والے اپنی اپنی عبادت گاہوں میں بلا خوف و خطر جائیں۔ تاہم اس وقت تک کم از کم مغرب میں رہنے والے مسلمانوں کو بہت زیادہ احتیاط کرنا ہوگی، کیونکہ مغربی ممالک میں کورونا نے بہت تباہی پھیلائی ہے اور اس سے مسلمانوں کی ایک بڑی تعداد بھی جاں بہق ہوئی ہے؟ پاکستان کے مسلمان اس لحاظ سے خوش نصیب ہیں کہ انہوں نے کسی نہ کسی طرح نماز تراویح بھی پڑھی۔ اعتکاف پر بھی بیٹھے اور ب عید کی نماز بھی پڑھیں گے۔ وہاں بچوں نے کپڑے بھی لیے، خواتین بازاروں میں بھی گئیں۔ خوب شاپنگ کی اور سب عید کے روز ایک دوسرے سے ملنے بھی جائیں گے؟ اللہ کا خاص کرم ہے کہ اس وباء سے پاکستان میں اتنی تباہی نہیں ہوئی، جس کا خدشہ ظاہر کیا جارہا تھا؟ ہماری دعا ہے کہ پاکستان آگے بھی محفوظ رہے۔
