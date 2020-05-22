آپ آف لائن ہیں
جمعہ28؍رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 22؍ مئی 2020ء
یورپ سے

سندھ میں گورنر راج کا مطالبہ

22 مئی ، 2020
تحریک انصاف کے رہنما فردوس شمیم نقوی کے سندھ میں گورنر راج لگانے کے حوالے سے بیان پر جیو نیوز کے پروگرام کیپٹل ٹاک میں گفتگو کرتے ہوئے وفاقی وزیر سائنس و ٹیکنالوجی فواد چوہدری نے کہا ہے کہ آئینی طور پر گورنر راج نہیں لگایا جاسکتا۔ پروگرام میں بات کرتے ہوئے وائس چیئرمین پاکستان بار کونسل عابد ساقی اور صدر سپریم کورٹ بار ایسوسی ایشن سید قلب حسن نے بھی قانون اور آئین کے تحت گورنر راج کی نفی کردی۔ حامد میر کی میزبانی میں ہونے والے پروگرام میں سابق صدر سپریم کورٹ بار رشید اے رضوی کا کہنا تھا کہ کسی کی ذاتی پسند ناپسند کی بنیاد پر سندھ میں گورنر راج نہیں لگایا جاسکتا ہے۔وفاقی وزیر سائنس و ٹیکنالوجی فواد چوہدری نے پروگرام میں گفتگو کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ کورونا وائرس کے حوالے سے طبی ماہرین کی رائے سب سے اہم ہے، ہم نے پاکستان کے سات نامور سائنسدانوں اور وائرولوجسٹ کی کمیٹی بنائی ہے،اس کمیٹی کے مطابق کورونا وائرس جون کے پہلے تین ہفتوں میں عروج پر ہوگا، ہرڈ امیونٹی کا راستہ اختیار کرنا پاکستان کیلئے بہت خطرناک ہوگا، سپریم کورٹ کے ججز بھی وبائی امراض کے ماہر نہیں ہیں اس لئے کورونا پر ان کی طرف سے رائے آنا حیران کن ہے۔فواد چوہدری کا کہنا تھا کہ سپریم کورٹ کے ازخود نوٹس کے اختیارات ریگولیٹ کرنا بار کونسل کا پرانا مطالبہ ہے، میں پہلے دن سے ہی عدالتی اصلاحات کی بات کررہا ہوں، پی ٹی آئی کا بنیادی وعدہ نظام انصاف میں اصلاحات کا تھا، دو سال میں نظام انصاف میں اصلاحات ہوجانی چاہئے تھیں، ازخود نوٹس اور اس کی اپیل سے متعلق قانون سازی کے علاوہ ججوں کی تقرری کے طریقہ کار میں شفافیت لانا بہت ضروری ہے، سپریم کورٹ کا بطور ادارہ مضبوط کردار بہت اہم ہے۔ فواد چوہدری نے کہا کہ سپریم کورٹ کو آرٹیکل 140/Aپر عمل درآمد میں اپنا کردار ادا کرنا چاہئے، تمام فنڈز صوبائی حکومت کے پاس ہیں مقامی حکومتوں تک تقسیم نہیں ہورہی ہے، سپریم کورٹ پر اس حوالے سے چار سال سے درخواست التواء میں ہے۔فواد چوہدری کا کہنا تھا کہ گورنر راج دو طرح کے لگتے ہیں ایک آرٹیکل 232میں ہے جبکہ دوسرا آرٹیکل 234میں ہے، صدر پاکستان کو آرٹیکل 232کے تحت گورنر راج لگانے کیلئے صوبائی اسمبلی کی قرارداد چاہئے کہ صورتحال صوبائی حکومت کے کنٹرول میں نہیں لہٰذا وفاقی حکومت صوبے کا نظم و نسق سنبھالے، دوسرا گورنر راج صدر پاکستان آرٹیکل 234کے تحت خود نافذ کرسکتے ہیں، اس گورنر راج میں دس دن کے اندر تمام اقدامات کی قومی اسمبلی اور سینیٹ سے منظوری ضروری ہوتی ہے، ایک تیسرا طریقہ یہ ہے کہ صدر پاکستان کہے کہ دو مہینے کیلئے صورتحال بہت خراب ہے اور دو مہینے سے پہلے پارلیمان کی مشترکہ قرارداد گورنر راج کو توسیع دیتی ہے لیکن زیادہ سے زیادہ چھ مہینے تک توسیع دی جاسکتی ہے، قانونی میکنزم دیکھ لیں کہ گورنر راج کی کتنی گنجائش ہے، سندھ میں بیوروکریسی سیاست زدہ ہے، اپوزیشن کے لوگ سندھ میں بہت تنگ ہیں، سندھ میں گورنر راج کا مطالبہ قانونی سے زیادہ سیاسی نوعیت کا ہے۔فواد چوہدری نے کہا کہ حکومت کی طرف سے اٹھارہویں ترمیم سے متعلق کوئی بات نہیں آئی، اٹھارہویں ترمیم کے تحت وفاق سے صوبوں کو اختیارات کی تقسیم پر کسی کو اختلاف نہیں ہے، پی ٹی آئی تو کہتی ہے کہ صوبوں سے ضلعی سطح تک اختیارات کی تقسیم ہونی چاہئے، این ایف سی ایوارڈ کا اٹھارہویں ترمیم سے اس طرح تعلق نہیں ہے، این ایف سی ایوارڈ میں مخصوص عرصے بعد اتفاق رائے ہوتا ہے کہ کس صوبے کو کتنے پیسے ملیں گے، اس وقت وفاقی حکومت کی کل آمدنی 6000ارب روپے ہے جس میں سے 200ارب روپے قرضوں کے سود میں، 1700ارب دفاع میں جبکہ باقی پیسہ صوبوں کے پاس چلا جاتا ہے، وفاقی حکومت منفی 600ارب روپے سے اپنا سال شروع کرتی ہے، قرضے چونکہ صوبوں پر خرچ ہوئے اس لئے صوبوں کو قرضوں کی ادائیگی میں اپنا حصہ ڈالنا چاہئے، دفاع تمام صوبوں کا مشترکہ ہے اس لئے دفاع میں بھی حصہ ڈالنا چاہئے، اسی طرح میگا پراجیکٹس میں بھی صوبوں کو حصہ ڈالنا چاہئے، نیب قانون میں اصلاحات ہونی چاہئیں۔ وائس چیئرمین پاکستان بار کونسل عابد ساقی نے کہا کہ سپریم کورٹ کے ازخود نوٹس کے اختیار کو آئینی ماہرین نے کبھی قبول نہیں کیا، بار کونسلوں اورسول سوسائٹی کا موقف رہا ہے کہ سپریم کورٹ کو حکومتی و انتظامی معاملات میں براہ راست مداخلت سے اجتناب کرنا چاہئے، سپریم کورٹ کے ازخود نوٹس فیصلے کیخلاف متاثرہ فریق کو لارجر بنچ میں اپیل کا حق ہونا چاہئے، پارلیمنٹرینز آرٹیکل 184/3میں مناسب ترمیم کر کے فارمولا طے کریں کہ جن اصول و ضوابط کے تحت سپریم کورٹ ازخود نوٹس لے سکتی ہے۔ عابد ساقی کا کہنا تھا کہ پاکستان میں کبھی بھی مکمل لاک ڈائون نہیں ہوا ہے، صاحب ثروت لوگوں کیلئے تو لاک ڈائون کوئی مسئلہ نہیں ہے، لیکن کیا مظلوم غریب عوام کو گھروں میں بھوک سے مار دیا جائے، ریاست فوڈ سیکورٹی کی ذمہ داری پوری کرلے پھر چاہے ایک سال لاک ڈائون کرلیں، صرف اشرافیہ کو بچانے کیلئے غریبوں کو بھوک سے مرنے نہیں دیا جاسکتا ، لاک ڈائون پر سپریم کورٹ کے فیصلے کے بعد مطالبہ کرتے ہیں کہ عدالتیں بھی کھولی جائیں، جج صاحبان عدالتوں میں آکر عوام کے کیسز سنیں۔عابد ساقی نے کہا کہ پنجاب میں مقامی حکومتوں کا وجود ہی ختم کردیا گیا ہے، سندھ میں گورنر راج لگانے کا مطالبہ فیڈریشن کو غیرمستحکم کرنے کی بات ہے، صوبوں میں منتخب حکومتیں نہیں چلنے دی گئیں تو بڑی مشکل ہوجائے گی، اس سے پہلے سے موجود علاقائی و صوبائی نفرتوں کو مزید ہوا ملے گی،سیاسی لوگوں کو غیرمحتاط طریقے سے ایسی گفتگو نہیں کرنی چاہئے، عوام کے حقوق کے تحفظ کیلئے آئین میں کچھ کمزوریاں ہیں تو انہیں دور کرنے کیلئے ترامیم ہونی چاہئیں۔ صدر سپریم کورٹ بار ایسوسی ایشن سید قلب حسن نے کہا کہ کورونا پھیلتا ہے تو عوام کی اپنی ذمہ داری ہوگی، لاک ڈائون کا اعلان ہوتا رہا مگر اس پر عملدرآمد نہیں کیا گیا،ویکسین دریافت ہونے تک احتیاط کرنا عوام کی ذمہ داری ہے، بازاروں میں ایس او پیز پر عمل کروانا حکومت کی ذمہ داری ہے، سپریم کورٹ کی طرف سے کورونا پر حکومتی احکامات کو تبدیل کردینا انتظامیہ کے اختیارات میں مداخلت ہے، مارکیٹوں کو ایک دم کھول دینے سے تباہی مچ جائے گی۔ سید قلب حسن کا کہنا تھا کہ بازاروں اور عدالتوں کے کھلنے میں بہت زیادہ فرق ہے، عدالتوں میں کورونا سے بچائو کیلئے احتیاطی تدابیر اختیار کی جاسکتی ہیں،مارکیٹوں میں جتنا ہجوم ہے وہاں احتیاطی تدابیر پر عمل کروانا ممکن نہیں ہے، ججوں کو ایسے فیصلے کرنا چاہئیں جن پر عملدرآمد ہوسکے، ازخود نوٹس کا استعمال افتخار چوہدری کے دور میں شروع ہوا، ہر آنے والا چیف جسٹس ازخود نوٹس کے اختیار کو پچھلے چیف جسٹس سے زیادہ انجوائے کرنا چاہتا ہے۔سید قلب حسن کا کہنا تھا کہ کسی صوبے میں گورنر راج لگانا پارلیمانی جمہوریت کے منافی ہے، سندھ حکومت نے کیا غلطی کی ہے کہ وہاں گورنر راج لگایا جائے، سندھ حکومت نے کورونا کے معاملہ پر لیڈ رول ادا کرتے ہوئے سب سے سرگرم کردار ادا کیا ہے، کسی قسم کا نہ قانونی نہ اخلاقی جواز بنتا ہے کہ اس مرحلہ پر سندھ میں گورنر راج لگانے کے مطالبات شروع کردیئے جائیں۔سید قلب حسن نے کہا کہ موجودہ حالات میں اٹھارہویں ترمیم پر بحث مناسب نہیں ہوگی، ویسے بھی پارلیمنٹ کا اجلاس نہیں ہورہا تو بحث کیسے ہوگی۔ سابق صدر سپریم کوٹ بار رشید اے رضوی نے کہا کہ کسی کی ذاتی پسند ناپسند کی بنیاد پر سندھ میں گورنر راج نہیں لگایا جاسکتا ہے، آئین و قانون میں وقت کے ساتھ بہتری کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے،آئین میں بہتری کیلئے کوئی ترمیم آتی ہے تو اس پر واویلا نہیں مچانا چاہئے، این ایف سی ایوارڈ صوبوں کیلئے بہت حساس معاملہ ہے ، وفاق کو اس معاملہ پر سوچ سمجھ کر قدم اٹھانا چاہئے،این ایف سی ایوارڈ میں ہر صوبے کو اس کا حق ملنا چاہئے۔
