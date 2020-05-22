آپ آف لائن ہیں
جمعہ28؍رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 22؍ مئی 2020ء
Farman e Elhahi
Namaz Timing
  • بانی: میرخلیل الرحمٰن
  • گروپ چیئرمین و ایگزیکٹوایڈیٹر: میر جاوید رحمٰن
  • گروپ چیف ایگزیکٹووایڈیٹرانچیف: میر شکیل الرحمٰن
trending-icon زیربحث خبریں
Jang Group
تازہ ترین
آج کا اخبار
کالمز
یورپ سے

پاکستان میں لاک ڈائون تقریباً ختم ہوگیا

22 مئی ، 2020
جیو نیوز کے پروگرام ’آج شاہزیب خانزادہ کے ساتھ‘ میں میزبان شاہزیب خانزادہ نے پروگرام میں تجزیہ پیش کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ پاکستان میں لا ک ڈائون تقریباً ختم ہوگیا ہے، بازاروں کے ساتھ ملک بھر میں شاپنگ مالز بھی کھل گئے ہیں، سندھ حکومت کے نوٹیفکیشن کے مطابق سپریم کورٹ کے حکم کے تحت شاپنگ مالز کھولنے کی اجازت دی ہے مگر شاپنگ مالز کھولنا ایس او پیز پر عمل درآمد سے مشروط ہے جس کے تحت شاپنگ مالز میں بیوٹی پالرز، سیلون، پلے ایریا اور فوڈ کورٹ بند رہیں گے، پاکستان میں کورونا کیسوں کی تعداد بڑھ رہی ہے، اب جیل بھی اس سے متاثر ہونے لگے ہیں، جیو نیوز کے ذرائع کے مطابق کراچی سینٹرل جیل میں 212قیدیوں میں کورونا وائرس مثبت آیا ہے، جیل کے آٹھ اہلکاروں میں بھی کورونا کی تصدیق ہوئی ہے، کراچی سینٹرل جیل میں اب تک کیے گئے 370ٹیسٹ میں 212مثبت آئے ہیں جبکہ مزید 700قیدیوں کے نمونے بھی لیے گئے ہیں۔شاہزیب خانزادہ نے تجزیے میں مزید کہا کہ سپریم کورٹ نے گزشتہ روز وفاقی حکومت کے ہفتے میں تین روز کاروبار کی بندش کے فیصلے کو کالعدم قرار دیا تھا، سندھ حکومت کوشاپنگ مالز کھولنے کیلئے وزارت صحت سے اجازت لینے کی ہدایت کی تھی اور آج سپریم کورٹ میں آج کورونا وائرس ازخود نوٹس کیس کی سماعت میں یہ معاملہ پھر زیربحث آیا جس پر ججز اور اٹارنی جنرل میں مکالمہ ہوا۔ شاہزیب خانزادہ نے تجزیے میں کہا کہ جن مغربی ممالک میں کورونا وائرس کا پیک آیا ہے وہاں اموات کی تعداد ہزاروں میں ہے، وہاں مریضوں کیلئے وینٹی لیٹرز کم پڑگئے ہیں اور وینٹی لیٹرز ملنے کے باوجود ان کی موت ہوگئی، چین امریکہ اور برطانیہ کے اعداد و شمار کا جائزہ لیں تو پتا چلتا ہے کہ وہاں کورونا سے متاثر ہو کر وینٹی لیٹر پر جانے والے 90فیصد مریضوں کی موت ہوجاتی ہے، چین کے شہر ووہان میں 86فیصد مریضوں کی وینٹی لیٹر ملنے کے باوجود موت ہوگئی، نیویارک میں وینٹی لیٹر پر جانے والے کورونا کے 2600مریضوں میں سے 88فیصد ہلا ک ہوگئے، پاکستان میں اعداد و شمار کا جائزہ لیں تو پنجاب میں وینٹی لیٹر پر جانے والے کورونا کے 134مریضوں میں سے 5مریض صحت یاب ہوگئے ، 115کی موت واقع ہوگئی جب کہ 14بدستور وینٹی لیٹرز پر ہیں، ڈائو اسپتال میں 16مریض وینٹی لیٹرز پر آئے جس میں سے 14کی موت ہوگئی، اس سے واضح ہوتا ہے کہ کورونا کا کوئی مریض وینٹی لیٹر پر چلا جائے تو اس کے بچنے کے امکانات بہت کم ہوتے ہیں،کورونا مریضوں کو وینٹی لیٹر پر جانے سے بچانے کیلئے پیسو امیونائزیشن کا طریقہ کار استعمال کیا جارہا ہے، پاکستان میں بھی اس کے کلینیکل ٹرائل کے مثبت نتائج سامنے آئے ہیں، 14 مریضوں پر اس کا ٹرائل کیا گیا جس میں 12مریضوں میں مثبت نتائج سامنے آئے اور وہ صحت یاب ہوگئے۔ شاہزیب خانزادہ نے تجزیے میں مزید کہا کہ وزیراعظم عمران خان کی کابینہ میں غیرمنتخب اراکین کی بڑھتی ہوئی تعداد پر مسلسل سوال اٹھتے ہیں، یہ خبریں بھی سامنے آتی ہیں کہ تحریک انصاف اور کابینہ میں منتخب اراکین بھی اس پر سوال اٹھاتے ہیں کہ غیرمنتخب اراکین کو کیوں اتنی اہمیت دی جاتی ہے جب کہ منتخب وزراء کو کیوں اہمیت نہیں دی جاتی، کابینہ کے اجلاس میں بہت سے ارکان نے شرکت نہیں کی اس پر پھر سوال اٹھا کہ کیا منتخب اراکین ناراض ہیں، ایک وزیر سے ہم نے بات کی تو اس نے کہا کہ جی بالکل، غیرمنتخب اراکین کو اہمیت دی جاتی ہے اس کیخلاف احتجاج کے طو ر پرمیں نے کابینہ اجلاس میں شرکت نہیں کی، شیخ رشید سے رابطہ کیا تو انہوں نے کہا کہ میں نے پہلے ہی بتادیا تھا کہ مجھے پشاور جانا ہے، ڈاکٹر شیریں مزاری بھی کابینہ اجلاس میں شریک نہیں تھیں ان سے پوچھا تو انہوں نے کہا کہ میری طبیعت بہت زیادہ خراب ہے اس لئے شریک نہیں ہوئی، ایک اور وزیر غلام سرور خان نے کابینہ میں غیرمنتخب افراد پر تنقید کی، ایک نجی ٹی وی پر بات کرتے ہوئے انہوں نے کہا کہ کابینہ میں ایسے لوگ بیٹھے ہیں جنہیں میں بھی نہیں جانتا۔وزیراعلیٰ سندھ کے مشیر مرتضیٰ وہاب عباسی نے گفتگو کرتےکہا کہ عملی اعتبار سے لاک ڈائون ختم ہوچکا ہے، ایس او پیز پر عمل درآمد کروانے کی ذمہ داری صوبائی حکومتوں کو دے دی گئی ہے لیکن ایس او پیز کی خلاف ورزی پر کوئی کارروائی کرنے کا اختیار انہیں نہیں رہا ہے، سپریم کورٹ کے شاپنگ مالز اور مارکیٹیں ساتوں دن کھولنے کے حکم پر تحفظات ہیں لیکن اس پر عمل درآمد کرایا گیا ہے، لا ک ڈائون کے بہت منفی اثرات ہوں گے جس کا ہم سب کو سامنا کرنا ہوگا۔ مرتضیٰ وہاب کا کہنا تھا کہ حکومت سندھ نے نیک نیتی کے ساتھ مارکیٹیں کھولنے کی اجازت دی تھی، تاجر رہنماعتیق میر نے وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سے وعدہ کیا تھا کہ جو تاجر ایس او پیز کی خلاف ورزی کرے گا اس کیخلاف کارروائی پر احتجاج نہیں کروں گا، بدقسمتی سے نہ شہری ایس او پیز پر عمل کررہے ہیں نہ تاجر عمل کروارہے ہیں، سندھ حکومت بھی سمجھتی تھی کہ شاپنگ مالز میں ایس او پیز پر زیادہ بہتر طریقے سے عمل درآمد کروایا جاسکتا ہے، شاپنگ مالز کے باہر صورتحال کا سامنا انتظامیہ کو کرنا ہوتا ہے، آج شاپنگ مالز کے باہر جو رش تھا وہ کوئی حوصلہ افزا نہیں ہے،مارکیٹیں سولہ گھنٹے کی اجازت دینے سے انتظامی مسائل پیدا ہوں گے۔مرتضیٰ وہاب کا کہنا تھا کہ عید کے بعد تمام چیزوں کو کھولنا پڑے گا، اب ہم تمام چیزیں کھولنے جارہے ہیں لوگ اسے ہرڈ امیونٹی کہیں گے میں ایسے ہرٹ امیونٹی کہوں گا، شہریوں کو شعور دینا ہوگا کہ روزمرہ زندگی میں کس طرح احتیاطی تدابیر اختیار کرنا ہوں گی، سندھ میں تین ہفتے پہلے ہی ماسک پہننا لازمی قرار دیدیا گیا ہے، سپریم کورٹ کے حالیہ حکم کے بعد انتظامیہ خلاف ورزی کرنے والوں کو سزا دینے میں ہچکچائے گی۔ چیئرمین آل کراچی تاجر اتحاد عتیق میر نے کہا کہ مارکیٹیں کھولنے کے حوالے سے سندھ حکومت کا رویہ مستحسن رہا ہے، مارکیٹوں میں واقعی ایس او پیز پر خاطرخواہ عمل نہیں ہوا، ایک مارکیٹ کو ایس او پیز کی خلاف ورزی پر سیل کیا گیا تو میں نے اس کی حمایت کی، اس کی وجہ سے میں اپنے لوگوں میں تاجروں کے غدار کے طور پر پہچانا گیا، سپریم کورٹ نے مجسٹریٹس کے اختیارات کو معطل کیا اس میں یقینا کوئی سبق ہوگا۔ عتیق میر کا کہنا تھا کہ سندھ حکومت کے ایس او پیز صحیفہ آسمانی یا آیات قرآن پاک نہیں ہیں، اگر آپ کہیں غلطی کررہے ہیں تو اسٹیک ہولڈرز سے پوچھیں، میں نے کئی دفعہ کہا کہ شاپنگ مالز کھول دیں یہ بہتر طریقے سے کام کریں گے، یہ کام سندھ حکومت کے ہاتھ ہوتا تو کچھ اور بات ہوتی، آج شاپنگ مالز گیا تو مرجھائے ہوئے چہروں پر بہار دیکھی، چیف جسٹس آف پاکستان نے چالیس سے زائد شاپنگ مالز یعنی بیس ہزار دکانیں کھول کر لوگوں کی دعائیں لیں، شاپنگ مالز میں کام کرنے والے چالیس سے پچاس ہزا ملازمین کی نوکریاں بچ گئی ہیں، تاجروں کا بچہ بچہ چیف جسٹس آف پاکستان کے حق میں دعاگو ہے، چار بجے تک کاروبار کی وجہ سے لوگ روزے کی حالت میں انتہائی گرمی میں خریداری کررہے ہیں، چار پانچ دن کیلئے رات بارہ بجے تک کاروبار کی اجازت دید ی جائے تو ایس او پیز پر بہتر عمل ہوسکے گا۔وزیر صنعت و تجارت پنجاب میاں اسلم اقبال نے پروگرام میں گفتگو کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ کاروبار کا دورانیہ بڑھانے کیلئے کوئی حتمی فیصلہ نہیں کیا گیا ہے، بازاروں میں کمٹمنٹ کے مطابق ایس او پیز پر عمل نہیں کیا جارہا ہے، شاپنگ مالز میں ایس او پیز پر سوفیصد عملدرآمد ہورہا ہے، شہروں میں لوگ تین بجے کے بعد بازا ر آتے ہیں پانچ بجے بازار بند ہوجاتے ہیں اس دوران بہت رش ہوجاتا ہے، تاجر تعاون کریں تو کاروبار کا وقت بڑھانے کیلئے تیار ہیں، تاجر ایس او پیز پر عمل نہیں کرتے تو حکومت فیصلہ کرچکی ہے کہ بازاروں کا وقت پانچ بجے تک ہی ہوگا۔ میاں اسلم اقبال کا کہنا تھا کہ مقامی سطح پر کورونا کی ٹرانسمیشن بہت زیادہ ہورہی ہے جس کی وجہ سے مزید کیس آنے کی توقع ہے، کورونا کیسز اسی طرح بڑھتے رہے تو مشکلات میں بہت اضافہ ہوجائے گا، پنجاب میں عید کے فوراً بعد احتیاطی تدابیر کے ساتھ ریسٹورنٹس بھی کھول دیئے جائیں گے۔ماہر امراض خون ڈاکٹر طاہر شمسی نے کہا کہ پاکستان میں پیسو امیونائزیشن کے طریقہ علاج سے کسی مریض کو نقصان نہیں ہوا، جتنے لوگو ں کا بھی پیسو امیونائزیشن کے طریقے سے علاج کیا گیا ان میں 80فیصد لوگ وینٹی لیٹر پر جانے سے بچ گئے ہیں، اس میں کچھ لوگ صحت یاب ہوکر گھر چلے گئے ہیں جبکہ کچھ لوگو ں کی حالت مستحکم ہورہی ہے۔ڈاکٹر طاہر شمسی کا کہنا تھا کہ پاکستان سمیت دنیا بھر میں پیسو امیونائزیشن کے مثبت نتائج آرہے ہیں، امریکا میں گیار ہ ہزار لوگوں کا پیسو امیونائزیشن سے علاج کیا جاچکا ہے، حکومت پاکستان چاہے تو چاروں صوبوں میں کلینیکل ٹرائل یا ایکسپینڈڈ ایکسس پروگرام کی صورت میں پیسو امیونائزیشن شروع کیا جاسکتا ہے، پاکستان میں کورونا سے گیارہ ہزار افراد صحت یاب ہوچکے ہیں، ہمیں پیسو امیونائزیشن کیلئے تین سے چار ہزار افراد کے پلازما کی ضرورت پڑنے والی ہے، کورونا سے صحت یاب ہونے والوں سے درخواست ہے کہ وہ اپنا پلازما عطیہ کریں۔
یورپ سے سے مزید
Profiler
Profiler Console 0 Load Time 308.1ms Memory Used 7.61 MB Database 6 Queries vars & Config Files 92

Console

Memory Usage

Benchmarks

34 ms Loading Time: Base Classes
247 ms Controller Execution Time ( Detail / Detail New )
308 ms Total Execution Time

Queries

0.0011 SELECT `jn_category`.`category_type_id`, `jn_category`.`category_name`, `jn_category`.`category_name_eng`, `jn_category`.`slug` AS `category_slug`, `jn_category`.`id` AS `category_id`, `p`.`category_name` AS `parent_category_name`, `p`.`slug` AS `parent_category_slug` FROM `jn_category_type` JOIN `jn_category` ON `jn_category_type`.`id` = `jn_category`.`category_type_id` JOIN `jn_post_category_relation` ON `jn_category`.`id` = `jn_post_category_relation`.`category_id` LEFT JOIN `jn_category` `p` ON `p`.`id` = `jn_category`.`parent_category_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774048'Speed: 0.0011 - Possible keys: category_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.1174 SELECT `post_id`, `post_type`, `slug`, `title` FROM `jn_posts` JOIN `jn_related_posts` ON `jn_related_posts`.`related_post_id`=`jn_posts`.`id` WHERE `jn_related_posts`.`post_id` = 774048 ORDER BY `jn_posts`.`id` DESC LIMIT 10Speed: 0.1174 - Possible keys: related_post_id - Key Used: - Type: ALL - Rows: 279671 - Extra: Using WHERE; Using temporary; Using filesort
0.0008 SELECT `jn_tags`.`id` AS `tag_id`, `jn_tags`.`tag_name` AS `tag_name`, `jn_tags`.`slug` AS `tag_slug`, `jn_tags`.`COUNTer` AS `COUNTer`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`post_id` AS `post_id`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` AS `tag_id` FROM `jn_tags` JOIN `jn_post_tags_relation` ON `jn_tags`.`id` = `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774048'Speed: 0.0008 - Possible keys: tag_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.0007 SELECT `jn_post_meta`.`id` AS `id`, `jn_post_meta`.`meta_key` AS `meta_key`, `jn_post_meta`.`meta_value` AS `meta_value`, `jn_post_meta`.`publish_status` AS `publish_status`, `jn_post_meta`.`post_id` AS `post_id` FROM `jn_post_meta` WHERE `post_id` = '774048'Speed: 0.0007 - Possible keys: post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.0005 SELECT `jn_tags`.`id` AS `tag_id`, `jn_tags`.`tag_name` AS `tag_name`, `jn_tags`.`slug` AS `tag_slug`, `jn_tags`.`COUNTer` AS `COUNTer`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`post_id` AS `post_id`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` AS `tag_id` FROM `jn_tags` JOIN `jn_post_tags_relation` ON `jn_tags`.`id` = `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774048'Speed: 0.0005 - Possible keys: tag_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.0007 SELECT * FROM `jn_photo_album` WHERE `post_id` = '774048'Speed: 0.0007 - Possible keys: post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
0.1211 Total Query Execution Time

Session User Data
__ci_last_regenerate 1590189314
requested_page https://jang.com.pk/news/774048
active_date 2020-05-22
islamic_date جمعہ28؍رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 22؍ مئی 2020ء
previous_page https://jang.com.pk/news/774048

GET DATA
No GET data exists

POST DATA
No POST data exists

URI STRING
news/774048

CLASS/METHOD
detail/detail_new

HTTP HEADERS
HTTP_ACCEPT text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8
HTTP_USER_AGENT CCBot/3.0 (http://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
HTTP_CONNECTION
SERVER_PORT 80
SERVER_NAME jang.com.pk
REMOTE_ADDR 107.23.218.4
SERVER_SOFTWARE nginx/1.16.1
HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3
SCRIPT_NAME /index.php
REQUEST_METHOD GET
HTTP_HOST
REMOTE_HOST
CONTENT_TYPE
SERVER_PROTOCOL HTTP/1.1
QUERY_STRING
HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING gzip
HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR 107.23.218.4, 173.245.54.70, 173.245.54.70

CONFIG VARIABLES
base_url https://jang.com.pk/
index_page
uri_protocol AUTO
url_suffix
language english
charset UTF-8
enable_hooks true
subclass_prefix MY_
composer_autoload false
permitted_uri_chars a-z 0-9~%.:_-
allow_get_array true
enable_query_strings false
controller_trigger c
function_trigger m
directory_trigger d
log_threshold 0
log_path /var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/logs/
log_file_extension
log_file_permissions 420
log_date_format Y-m-d H:i:s
error_views_path
cache_path /var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/cache/
cache_query_string false
encryption_key ecbf2728f04c5438936d8a7337311aeb
sess_cookie_name bf_session
sess_expiration 7200
sess_time_to_update 300
sess_match_ip false
sess_expire_on_close false
sess_encrypt_cookie false
sess_use_database false
sess_table_name sessions
sess_match_useragent true
cookie_prefix
cookie_domain
cookie_path /
cookie_secure false
cookie_httponly false
standardize_newlines false
global_xss_filtering false
csrf_protection false
csrf_token_name ci_csrf_token
csrf_cookie_name ci_csrf_token
csrf_expire 7200
csrf_regenerate true
csrf_exclude_uris Array ( )
compress_output false
time_reference utc
rewrite_short_tags false
proxy_ips
cms_system.installed 1
site.default_user_timezone UP5
modules_locations Array ( [/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/] =&gt; ../../application_jang/modules/ [/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/modules/] =&gt; ../../cms_system/modules/ )
site.backup_folder archives/
contexts Array ( [0] =&gt; seo [1] =&gt; content [2] =&gt; system [3] =&gt; settings [4] =&gt; reports [5] =&gt; developer )
enable_activity_logging true
sparks_path ../sparks/
template.site_path /var/www/js.jang.com.pk/html/
template.theme_paths Array ( [0] =&gt; themes )
template.default_layout index
template.ajax_layout ajax
template.use_mobile_themes false
template.default_theme default/
template.admin_theme admin
template.message_template &lt;div class=&quot;alert alert-{type} alert-dismissable&quot;&gt; &lt;button type=&quot;button&quot; class=&quot;close&quot; data-dismiss=&quot;alert&quot; aria-hidden=&quot;true&quot;&gt;&amp;times;&lt;/button&gt; &lt;div&gt;{message}&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;
template.breadcrumb_symbol :
template.parse_views false
assets.directories Array ( [base] =&gt; assets [cache] =&gt; cache [css] =&gt; css [image] =&gt; images [js] =&gt; js [module] =&gt; module )
assets.js_opener $(document).ready(function() {
assets.js_closer });
assets.css_combine false
assets.js_combine false
assets.css_minify true
assets.js_minify true
assets.encrypt_name false
assets.encode false
assets.base_folder assets
assets.asset_folders Array ( [css] =&gt; css [js] =&gt; js [image] =&gt; images )
ui.current_shortcuts Array ( [form_save] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Save any form in the admin area. [action] =&gt; $(&quot;input[name=save]&quot;).click();return false; ) [create_new] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Create a new record in the module. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;a#create_new&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;); ) [select_all] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Select all records in an index page. [action] =&gt; $(&quot;table input[type=checkbox]&quot;).click();return false; ) [delete] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Delete the record(s). [action] =&gt; $(&quot;#delete-me.btn-danger&quot;).click(); ) [module_index] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Return to the index of the current module. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;a#list&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;); ) [goto_content] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Jump to the Content context. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;#tb_content&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;) ) [goto_reports] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Jump to the Reports context. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;#tb_reports&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;) ) [goto_settings] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Jump to the Settings context. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;#tb_settings&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;) ) [goto_developer] =&gt; Array ( [description] =&gt; Jump to the Developer context. [action] =&gt; window.location.href=$(&quot;#tb_developer&quot;).attr(&quot;href&quot;) ) )
emailer.write_to_file false
migrate.auto_core false
migrate.auto_app false
commonmark.valid_drivers Array ( [0] =&gt; Parsedown [1] =&gt; Markdown [2] =&gt; MarkdownExtra [3] =&gt; LeagueCommonMark )
commonmark.driver MarkdownExtended
memcached Array ( [default] =&gt; Array ( [hostname] =&gt; 10.252.35.185 [port] =&gt; 11216 [weight] =&gt; 1 ) )

Files

application.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/application.php
autoload.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/autoload.php
config.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/config.php
constants.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/constants.php
database.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/database.php
events.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/events.php
hooks.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/hooks.php
memcached.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/memcached.php
mimes.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/mimes.php
profiler.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/profiler.php
routes.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/routes.php
Base_Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/core/Base_Controller.php
Front_Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/core/Front_Controller.php
MY_Model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/core/MY_Model.php
ad_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/helpers/ad_helper.php
custom_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/helpers/custom_helper.php
App_hooks.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/hooks/App_hooks.php
application_lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/language/english/application_lang.php
Amp_filters.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Amp_filters.php
Database_lib.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Database_lib.php
Memcache_lib.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Memcache_lib.php
Post_lib1.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Post_lib1.php
Profiler.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Profiler.php
Detail.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/controllers/Detail.php
Detail_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/models/Detail_model.php
Home_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/models/Home_model.php
Paper_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/models/Paper_model.php
_sidebar_featured.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/views/_inc/_sidebar_featured.php
_inside_story_video_ad_radiant.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/views/ads/_inside_story_video_ad_radiant.php
detail_view_new.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/views/detail/detail_view_new.php
Base.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Base.php
Config.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Config.php
Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Controller.php
Lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Lang.php
Loader.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Loader.php
_site_ads_code_sb.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/views/front/includes/ad_code/_site_ads_code_sb.php
layout_front.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/views/front/layout_front.php
Benchmark.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Benchmark.php
CodeIgniter.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/CodeIgniter.php
Common.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Common.php
Config.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Config.php
Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Controller.php
Exceptions.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Exceptions.php
Hooks.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Hooks.php
Input.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Input.php
Lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Lang.php
Loader.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Loader.php
Log.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Log.php
Model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Model.php
Output.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Output.php
Router.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Router.php
Security.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Security.php
URI.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/URI.php
Utf8.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Utf8.php
hash.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/hash.php
mbstring.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/mbstring.php
password.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/password.php
standard.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/standard.php
DB.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB.php
DB_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB_driver.php
DB_query_builder.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB_query_builder.php
DB_result.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB_result.php
mysqli_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/drivers/mysqli/mysqli_driver.php
mysqli_result.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/drivers/mysqli/mysqli_result.php
directory_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/helpers/directory_helper.php
language_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/helpers/language_helper.php
url_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/helpers/url_helper.php
profiler_lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/language/english/profiler_lang.php
Cache.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Cache/Cache.php
Cache_dummy.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Cache/drivers/Cache_dummy.php
Cache_memcached.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Cache/drivers/Cache_memcached.php
Driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Driver.php
Session.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Session/Session.php
Session_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Session/Session_driver.php
Session_files_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Session/drivers/Session_files_driver.php
BF_Lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Lang.php
BF_Loader.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Loader.php
BF_Model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Model.php
BF_Router.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Router.php
BF_Security.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Security.php
BF_directory_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/helpers/BF_directory_helper.php
application_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/helpers/application_helper.php
config_file_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/helpers/config_file_helper.php
Assets.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Assets.php
Console.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Console.php
Events.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Events.php
Modules.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Modules.php
Route.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Route.php
Template.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Template.php
Settings_lib.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/modules/settings/libraries/Settings_lib.php
Settings_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/modules/settings/models/Settings_model.php
index.php
index.php