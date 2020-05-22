پرویز بلوچ ایم ڈی سائٹ مقرر

X
کراچی (اسٹاف رپورٹر)حکومت سندھ نے سائٹ لمیٹیڈ کے ایم ڈی اعجاز علی خان کا ٹرانسفر کرکے ڈائر یکٹر بے نظیر بھٹو شہید ہیو مین ریوسیس ریسرچ بورڈ کا ڈائر یکٹر مقررکیا ہے۔جبکہ پرویز احمد بلوچ کو ایم ڈی سائٹ لمیٹڈ مقرر کیا ہے۔
|36 ms
|Loading Time: Base Classes
|300 ms
|Controller Execution Time ( Detail / Detail New )
|365 ms
|Total Execution Time
|0.0018
|SELECT `jn_posts`.`author_id` AS `author_id`, `jn_authers`.`full_name` AS `author_name`, `jn_authers`.`source_type_id` AS `author_type`, `jn_authers`.`slug` AS `author_slug`, `jn_authers`.`upload_image` AS `author_image`, `jn_posts`.`title` AS `title`, `jn_posts`.`post_datetime` AS `post_datetime`, `jn_posts`.`created_on` AS `created_on`, `jn_posts`.`source_type_id`, `jn_authers`.`full_name` AS `full_name`, `jn_posts`.`id` AS `id`, `jn_posts`.`slug` AS `slug`, `jn_images`.`image_name` AS `images`, `jn_posts`.`description` AS `description`, `jn_posts`.`excerpt` AS `excerpt`, `jn_posts`.`post_type` AS `post_type`, `jn_posts`.`post_type`, date(jn_posts.post_datetime) AS ndate, `jn_users`.`display_name`, `jn_posts`.`created_by`, `jn_posts`.`modified_on`, CASE WHEN t6.post_id!='' THEN t6.meta_value ELSE '' END AS site_id, CASE WHEN t7.post_id!='' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END AS show_video_icon FROM `jn_posts` LEFT JOIN `jn_post_images` ON `jn_post_images`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `is_featured`=1 LEFT JOIN `jn_images` ON `jn_images`.`id` = `jn_post_images`.`image_id` LEFT JOIN `jn_source_type` ON `jn_posts`.`source_type_id` = `jn_source_type`.`id` LEFT JOIN `jn_authers` ON `jn_posts`.`author_id` = `jn_authers`.`id` LEFT JOIN `jn_post_meta` AS `t6` ON `t6`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `t6`.`meta_key`='site_id' LEFT JOIN `jn_post_meta` AS `t7` ON `t7`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `t7`.`meta_key`='show_video_icon' LEFT JOIN `jn_post_content_positions` ON `jn_post_content_positions`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` LEFT JOIN `jn_users` ON `jn_users`.`id` = `jn_posts`.`created_by` WHERE `jn_posts`.`publish_status` = 1 and `jn_posts`.`id` = '774084'Speed: 0.0018 - Possible keys: PRIMARY,publish_status - Key Used: PRIMARY - Type: const - Rows: 1 - Extra:
|0.0011
|SELECT `jn_category`.`category_type_id`, `jn_category`.`category_name`, `jn_category`.`category_name_eng`, `jn_category`.`slug` AS `category_slug`, `jn_category`.`id` AS `category_id`, `p`.`category_name` AS `parent_category_name`, `p`.`slug` AS `parent_category_slug` FROM `jn_category_type` JOIN `jn_category` ON `jn_category_type`.`id` = `jn_category`.`category_type_id` JOIN `jn_post_category_relation` ON `jn_category`.`id` = `jn_post_category_relation`.`category_id` LEFT JOIN `jn_category` `p` ON `p`.`id` = `jn_category`.`parent_category_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774084'Speed: 0.0011 - Possible keys: category_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
|0.0413
|SELECT t.post_id AS post_id, jn_posts.title AS title, jn_posts.slug AS slug, jn_posts.post_datetime AS post_datetime, jn_posts.created_on AS created_on, jn_posts.source_type_id AS source_type_id, jn_posts.content_position_id AS content_position_id, jn_images.image_name AS image_name, jn_posts.post_type AS post_type, CASE WHEN t1.post_id!='' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END AS show_video_icon, CASE WHEN t2.post_id!='' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END AS show_live_icon, CASE WHEN t3.post_id!='' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END AS show_fb_live_icon, CASE WHEN t4.post_id!='' THEN t4.meta_value ELSE 0 END AS video_embed_code, CASE WHEN t5.post_id!='' THEN 1 ELSE 0 END AS show_fb_liveonhome, CASE WHEN t6.post_id!='' THEN t6.meta_value ELSE '' END AS site_id FROM (SELECT post_id FROM `jn_post_category_relation` WHERE `category_id` IN('12') ORDER BY `post_id` DESC LIMIT 250) AS t JOIN `jn_posts` ON `jn_posts`.`id` = `t`.`post_id` LEFT JOIN `jn_post_images` ON `jn_post_images`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `is_featured`=1 LEFT JOIN `jn_images` ON `jn_images`.`id` = `jn_post_images`.`image_id` LEFT JOIN `jn_post_meta` AS `t1` ON `t1`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `t1`.`meta_key`='show_video_icon' LEFT JOIN `jn_post_meta` AS `t2` ON `t2`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `t2`.`meta_key`='show_live_icon' LEFT JOIN `jn_post_meta` AS `t3` ON `t3`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `t3`.`meta_key`='show_fb_live_icon' LEFT JOIN `jn_post_meta` AS `t4` ON `t4`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `t4`.`meta_key`='video_embed_code' LEFT JOIN `jn_post_meta` AS `t5` ON `t5`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `t5`.`meta_key`='show_fb_liveonhome' LEFT JOIN `jn_post_meta` AS `t6` ON `t6`.`post_id` = `jn_posts`.`id` and `t6`.`meta_key`='site_id' WHERE `jn_posts`.`publish_status` = 1 and `jn_posts`.`id` != 774084 GROUP BY `post_id` ORDER BY `jn_posts`.`id` DESC LIMIT 20Speed: 0.0413 - Possible keys: - Key Used: - Type: ALL - Rows: 250 - Extra: Using temporary; Using filesort
|0.1267
|SELECT `post_id`, `post_type`, `slug`, `title` FROM `jn_posts` JOIN `jn_related_posts` ON `jn_related_posts`.`related_post_id`=`jn_posts`.`id` WHERE `jn_related_posts`.`post_id` = 774084 ORDER BY `jn_posts`.`id` DESC LIMIT 10Speed: 0.1267 - Possible keys: related_post_id - Key Used: - Type: ALL - Rows: 279671 - Extra: Using WHERE; Using temporary; Using filesort
|0.0008
|SELECT `jn_tags`.`id` AS `tag_id`, `jn_tags`.`tag_name` AS `tag_name`, `jn_tags`.`slug` AS `tag_slug`, `jn_tags`.`COUNTer` AS `COUNTer`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`post_id` AS `post_id`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` AS `tag_id` FROM `jn_tags` JOIN `jn_post_tags_relation` ON `jn_tags`.`id` = `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774084'Speed: 0.0008 - Possible keys: tag_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
|0.0008
|SELECT `jn_post_meta`.`id` AS `id`, `jn_post_meta`.`meta_key` AS `meta_key`, `jn_post_meta`.`meta_value` AS `meta_value`, `jn_post_meta`.`publish_status` AS `publish_status`, `jn_post_meta`.`post_id` AS `post_id` FROM `jn_post_meta` WHERE `post_id` = '774084'Speed: 0.0008 - Possible keys: post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
|0.0010
|SELECT `jn_authers`.`full_name` AS `full_name`, `jn_authers`.`slug` AS `slug`, `jn_authers`.`description` AS `description`, `jn_authers`.`upload_image` AS `upload_image`, `jn_post_author_relation`.`post_id` AS `post_id`, `jn_post_author_relation`.`author_id` AS `author_id`, `jn_post_author_relation`.`source_type_id` AS `source_type_id` FROM `jn_authers` JOIN `jn_post_author_relation` ON `jn_authers`.`id` = `jn_post_author_relation`.`author_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774084'Speed: 0.0010 - Possible keys: post_id,author_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition; Using WHERE
|0.0004
|SELECT `jn_tags`.`id` AS `tag_id`, `jn_tags`.`tag_name` AS `tag_name`, `jn_tags`.`slug` AS `tag_slug`, `jn_tags`.`COUNTer` AS `COUNTer`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`post_id` AS `post_id`, `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` AS `tag_id` FROM `jn_tags` JOIN `jn_post_tags_relation` ON `jn_tags`.`id` = `jn_post_tags_relation`.`tag_id` WHERE `post_id` = '774084'Speed: 0.0004 - Possible keys: tag_id,post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
|0.0008
|SELECT * FROM `jn_photo_album` WHERE `post_id` = '774084'Speed: 0.0008 - Possible keys: post_id - Key Used: post_id - Type: ref - Rows: 1 - Extra: Using INdex condition
|0.1747
|Total Query Execution Time
|__ci_last_regenerate
|1590189424
|requested_page
|https://jang.com.pk/news/774084
|active_date
|2020-05-22
|islamic_date
|جمعہ28؍رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 22؍ مئی 2020ء
|previous_page
|https://jang.com.pk/news/774084
|No GET data exists
|No POST data exists
|news/774084
|detail/detail_new
|HTTP_ACCEPT
|text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8
|HTTP_USER_AGENT
|CCBot/3.0 (http://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
|HTTP_CONNECTION
|SERVER_PORT
|80
|SERVER_NAME
|jang.com.pk
|REMOTE_ADDR
|107.23.218.4
|SERVER_SOFTWARE
|nginx/1.16.1
|HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE
|en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3
|SCRIPT_NAME
|/index.php
|REQUEST_METHOD
|GET
|HTTP_HOST
|REMOTE_HOST
|CONTENT_TYPE
|SERVER_PROTOCOL
|HTTP/1.1
|QUERY_STRING
|HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING
|gzip
|HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR
|107.23.218.4, 173.245.54.244, 173.245.54.244
|base_url
|https://jang.com.pk/
|index_page
|uri_protocol
|AUTO
|url_suffix
|language
|english
|charset
|UTF-8
|enable_hooks
|true
|subclass_prefix
|MY_
|composer_autoload
|false
|permitted_uri_chars
|a-z 0-9~%.:_-
|allow_get_array
|true
|enable_query_strings
|false
|controller_trigger
|c
|function_trigger
|m
|directory_trigger
|d
|log_threshold
|0
|log_path
|/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/logs/
|log_file_extension
|log_file_permissions
|420
|log_date_format
|Y-m-d H:i:s
|error_views_path
|cache_path
|/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/cache/
|cache_query_string
|false
|encryption_key
|ecbf2728f04c5438936d8a7337311aeb
|sess_cookie_name
|bf_session
|sess_expiration
|7200
|sess_time_to_update
|300
|sess_match_ip
|false
|sess_expire_on_close
|false
|sess_encrypt_cookie
|false
|sess_use_database
|false
|sess_table_name
|sessions
|sess_match_useragent
|true
|cookie_prefix
|cookie_domain
|cookie_path
|/
|cookie_secure
|false
|cookie_httponly
|false
|standardize_newlines
|false
|global_xss_filtering
|false
|csrf_protection
|false
|csrf_token_name
|ci_csrf_token
|csrf_cookie_name
|ci_csrf_token
|csrf_expire
|7200
|csrf_regenerate
|true
|csrf_exclude_uris
|Array ( )
|compress_output
|false
|time_reference
|utc
|rewrite_short_tags
|false
|proxy_ips
|cms_system.installed
|1
|site.default_user_timezone
|UP5
|modules_locations
|Array ( [/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/] => ../../application_jang/modules/ [/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/modules/] => ../../cms_system/modules/ )
|site.backup_folder
|archives/
|contexts
|Array ( [0] => seo [1] => content [2] => system [3] => settings [4] => reports [5] => developer )
|enable_activity_logging
|true
|sparks_path
|../sparks/
|template.site_path
|/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/html/
|template.theme_paths
|Array ( [0] => themes )
|template.default_layout
|index
|template.ajax_layout
|ajax
|template.use_mobile_themes
|false
|template.default_theme
|default/
|template.admin_theme
|admin
|template.message_template
|<div class="alert alert-{type} alert-dismissable"> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="alert" aria-hidden="true">&times;</button> <div>{message}</div> </div>
|template.breadcrumb_symbol
|:
|template.parse_views
|false
|assets.directories
|Array ( [base] => assets [cache] => cache [css] => css [image] => images [js] => js [module] => module )
|assets.js_opener
|$(document).ready(function() {
|assets.js_closer
|});
|assets.css_combine
|false
|assets.js_combine
|false
|assets.css_minify
|true
|assets.js_minify
|true
|assets.encrypt_name
|false
|assets.encode
|false
|assets.base_folder
|assets
|assets.asset_folders
|Array ( [css] => css [js] => js [image] => images )
|ui.current_shortcuts
|Array ( [form_save] => Array ( [description] => Save any form in the admin area. [action] => $("input[name=save]").click();return false; ) [create_new] => Array ( [description] => Create a new record in the module. [action] => window.location.href=$("a#create_new").attr("href"); ) [select_all] => Array ( [description] => Select all records in an index page. [action] => $("table input[type=checkbox]").click();return false; ) [delete] => Array ( [description] => Delete the record(s). [action] => $("#delete-me.btn-danger").click(); ) [module_index] => Array ( [description] => Return to the index of the current module. [action] => window.location.href=$("a#list").attr("href"); ) [goto_content] => Array ( [description] => Jump to the Content context. [action] => window.location.href=$("#tb_content").attr("href") ) [goto_reports] => Array ( [description] => Jump to the Reports context. [action] => window.location.href=$("#tb_reports").attr("href") ) [goto_settings] => Array ( [description] => Jump to the Settings context. [action] => window.location.href=$("#tb_settings").attr("href") ) [goto_developer] => Array ( [description] => Jump to the Developer context. [action] => window.location.href=$("#tb_developer").attr("href") ) )
|emailer.write_to_file
|false
|migrate.auto_core
|false
|migrate.auto_app
|false
|commonmark.valid_drivers
|Array ( [0] => Parsedown [1] => Markdown [2] => MarkdownExtra [3] => LeagueCommonMark )
|commonmark.driver
|MarkdownExtended
|memcached
|Array ( [default] => Array ( [hostname] => 10.252.35.185 [port] => 11216 [weight] => 1 ) )
|application.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/application.php
|autoload.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/autoload.php
|config.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/config.php
|constants.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/constants.php
|database.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/database.php
|events.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/events.php
|hooks.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/hooks.php
|memcached.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/memcached.php
|mimes.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/mimes.php
|profiler.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/profiler.php
|routes.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/config/routes.php
|Base_Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/core/Base_Controller.php
|Front_Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/core/Front_Controller.php
|MY_Model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/core/MY_Model.php
|ad_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/helpers/ad_helper.php
|custom_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/helpers/custom_helper.php
|App_hooks.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/hooks/App_hooks.php
|application_lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/language/english/application_lang.php
|Amp_filters.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Amp_filters.php
|Database_lib.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Database_lib.php
|Memcache_lib.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Memcache_lib.php
|Post_lib1.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Post_lib1.php
|Profiler.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/libraries/Profiler.php
|Detail.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/controllers/Detail.php
|Detail_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/models/Detail_model.php
|Home_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/models/Home_model.php
|Paper_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/models/Paper_model.php
|_sidebar_featured.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/views/_inc/_sidebar_featured.php
|_inside_story_video_ad_radiant.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/views/ads/_inside_story_video_ad_radiant.php
|detail_view_new.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/modules/frontend/views/detail/detail_view_new.php
|Base.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Base.php
|Config.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Config.php
|Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Controller.php
|Lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Lang.php
|Loader.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/third_party/MX/Loader.php
|_site_ads_code_sb.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/views/front/includes/ad_code/_site_ads_code_sb.php
|layout_front.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/application_jang/views/front/layout_front.php
|Benchmark.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Benchmark.php
|CodeIgniter.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/CodeIgniter.php
|Common.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Common.php
|Config.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Config.php
|Controller.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Controller.php
|Exceptions.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Exceptions.php
|Hooks.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Hooks.php
|Input.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Input.php
|Lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Lang.php
|Loader.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Loader.php
|Log.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Log.php
|Model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Model.php
|Output.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Output.php
|Router.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Router.php
|Security.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Security.php
|URI.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/URI.php
|Utf8.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/Utf8.php
|hash.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/hash.php
|mbstring.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/mbstring.php
|password.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/password.php
|standard.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/core/compat/standard.php
|DB.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB.php
|DB_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB_driver.php
|DB_query_builder.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB_query_builder.php
|DB_result.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/DB_result.php
|mysqli_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/drivers/mysqli/mysqli_driver.php
|mysqli_result.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/database/drivers/mysqli/mysqli_result.php
|directory_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/helpers/directory_helper.php
|language_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/helpers/language_helper.php
|url_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/helpers/url_helper.php
|profiler_lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/language/english/profiler_lang.php
|Cache.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Cache/Cache.php
|Cache_dummy.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Cache/drivers/Cache_dummy.php
|Cache_memcached.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Cache/drivers/Cache_memcached.php
|Driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Driver.php
|Session.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Session/Session.php
|Session_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Session/Session_driver.php
|Session_files_driver.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/ci3/libraries/Session/drivers/Session_files_driver.php
|BF_Lang.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Lang.php
|BF_Loader.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Loader.php
|BF_Model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Model.php
|BF_Router.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Router.php
|BF_Security.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/core/BF_Security.php
|BF_directory_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/helpers/BF_directory_helper.php
|application_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/helpers/application_helper.php
|config_file_helper.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/helpers/config_file_helper.php
|Assets.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Assets.php
|Console.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Console.php
|Events.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Events.php
|Modules.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Modules.php
|Route.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Route.php
|Template.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/libraries/Template.php
|Settings_lib.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/modules/settings/libraries/Settings_lib.php
|Settings_model.php
/var/www/js.jang.com.pk/cms_system/modules/settings/models/Settings_model.php
|index.php
index.php