جمعہ28؍رمضان المبارک 1441ھ 22؍ مئی 2020ء
بزدار بھول گئے کابینہ سے پہلے انہوں نے سبسڈی کا فیصلہ کیا

22 مئی ، 2020
اسلام آباد (انصار عباسی) شوگر کمیشن کی رپورٹ میں نہ صرف پنجاب حکومت کی جانب سے دی گئی تین ارب روپے کی سبسڈی کو ’’بلاجواز‘‘ قرار دیا ہے بلکہ کمیشن کے روبرو وزیراعلیٰ کی جانب سے دیے گئے بیان کو بھی مشکوک قرار دیا ہے۔ کمیشن نے ثابت کیا ہے کہ صوبائی کابینہ کے روبرو غور کیلئے معاملہ پیش ہونے کے چند ہفتے قبل اور اقتصادی رابطہ کمیٹی (ای سی سی) کے اجلاس کے اہم نکات ملنے سے قبل ہی وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کی زیر صدارت پنجاب حکومت کے اجلاس میں شوگر ملوں کو تین ارب روپے کی سبسڈی دینے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا تھا۔ دلچسپ بات یہ ہے کہ جب وزیراعلیٰ سے کمیشن نے ان حقائق کے متعلق سوالات کیے جو ان کے بیانات سے متضاد تھے، تو انہوں نے کہا کہ وہ یہ بھول گئے ہیں کہ انہوں نے کابینہ کے اجلاس میں کیا فیصلہ کیا تھا۔ کمیشن کی رپورٹ میں ہر اس انکشاف کی تصدیق کی گئی ہے جو دی نیوز نے اپنی تحقیقاتی خبروں میں رواں سال اپریل کے دو ہفتوں کے دوران کیے تھے۔ ان خبروں میں 9؍ اپریل کو شائع ہونے والی پنجاب کی جانب سے منظور کی گئی سبسڈی کی متنازع تفصیلات، 10؍ اپریل کو بزردار نے جلدبازی کرکے سبسڈی منظور کی، اور 11؍ اپریل کو چینی سبسڈی کیلئے ای سی سی کے دہرے کھیل کی وجہ سے راہ ہموار ہوئی جیسی خبریں شامل ہیں۔ رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ہے کہ کمیشن کی رائے ہے کہ جو سبسڈی دی گئی وہ بلا جواز تھی، وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب نے اپنا مقدمہ پیش کیا ہے کہ سبسڈی کابینہ نے دی اور یہ مشترکہ فیصلہ تھا۔ تاہم، 6؍ دسمبر 2018ء کے اجلاس، جس کے متعلق وزیراعلیٰ کہتے ہیں کہ وہ بھول گئے ہیں، کے اہم نکات کو دیکھ کر جائزہ لیں تو صورتحال اس کے برعکس معلوم ہوگی۔ رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ہے کہ بزدار کمیشن کے روبرو پیش ہوئے اور صوبائی حکومت کی جانب سے دی گئی سبسڈی پر بریفنگ دی۔ انہوں نے واضح کیا کہ سبسڈی کا معاملہ کابینہ کمیٹی برائے شوگر میں 17؍ دسمبر 2018ء کو زیر بحث آیا تھا جس نے سبسڈی دینے کی تجویز دی اور اس کے بعد 29؍ دسمبر 2018ء کے اجلاس میں اس کی منظوری دی گئی۔ جب وزیراعلیٰ سے اُس میٹنگ کا پوچھا گیا جس کی انہوں نے 6؍ دسمبر 2018ء کو صدارت کی تھی اور جس میں اصولی طور پر پنجاب کی شوگر ملوں کو فی کلوگرام چینی پر 5؍ روپے 35؍ پیسے کی سبسڈی دینے کی منظوری دی گئی تھی تو بزدار نے کمیشن کو بتایا کہ انہیں اس اجلاس کے متعلق یاد نہیں۔ کمیشن نے یہ بھی معلوم کیا کہ 6؍ دسمبر 2018ء کو کیا جانے والا اصولی فیصلہ 4؍ دسمبر 2018ء کو ای سی سی کے اجلاس کا فیصلہ پنجاب حکومت کو موصول ہونے سے قبل ہی کرلیا گیا تھا۔ صوبائی کابینہ کے 29؍ دسمبر 2018ء کو ہونے والے اجلاس کے اہم نکات کے مطابق سیکریٹری فوڈ نے کابینہ کو بتایا کہ شوگر ایکسپورٹ کیلئے سبسڈی دینے کا فیصلہ وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کی زیر صدارت 6؍ دسمبر 2018ء کو ہونے والے اجلاس میں ای سی سی کے 4؍ دسمبر 2018ء کو ہونے والے اجلاس کے متعلق فراہم کی گئی زبانی معلومات کی روشنی میں کیا گیا تھا۔ کمیشن نے اس بات پر بھی غور کیا کہ جس وقت سیکریٹری فوڈ پنجاب نے 22؍ دسمبر 2018ء کو سبسڈی دینے کیلئے سمری پیش کی، جسے کابینہ نے 29؍ دسمبر 2018ء کو منظور کیا، اس میں سبسڈی دینے کیلئے ویسے ہی حساب کرنے کی تجویز پیش کی گئی تھی جیسے 2017-18ء کے دوران فی کلوگرام پر 5؍ روپے 35؍ پیسے طے کی گئی تھی۔ تاہم، سیکریٹری فوڈ نے تیاری، چینی کی بین الاقوامی قیمت، کرنسی کے تبادلے کی شرح (فارین ایکسچینج ریٹ) اور نتیجتاً قیمت کے فرق کے متعلق کوئی حساب پیش نہیں کیا۔ رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ہے کہ ’’یہ بات قابل ذکر ہے کہ جب 2017-18ء میں سبسڈی دی گئی تھی اس وقت ایک ڈالر 105؍ روپے کا تھا جبکہ جس وقت سبسڈی دینے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا تھا اس وقت ڈالر کی قدر 138.89؍ روپے تھی۔ شوگر کا اسٹاک وہی تھا۔ سیکریٹری فوڈ پنجاب کی سمری میں اختیار کیے گئے سلائیڈنگ اسکیل کے مطابق نرخ 343.80؍ ڈالر فی میٹرک ٹن سے 435؍ ڈالر فی میٹرک ٹن تھا۔ سلائیڈنگ اسکیل کی بالائی سطح (جو پی ایس ایم اے کے مطابق پیداواری لاگت سے مطابقت رکھتی ہے) کے مطابق چینی کی قیمت 60.42؍ روپے تھی۔ (435)(138.89/1000n=60.42 per kg)۔ تاہم 2017-18ء میں جب وفاقی حکومت نے سبسڈی دی تھی اس وقت پیدواری لاگت 51.46؍ روپے فی کلوگرام لگائی گئی تھی (435)(105.4/1000n=52.60 per kg)۔ اگر 60.42؍ روپے میں سے سبسڈی کے 5.35؍ روپے نکال لیے جائیں تو قیمت 55.07؍ فی کلوگرام ہو جائے گی۔ یہ قیمت اس کے باوجود پیدواری لاگت سے زیادہ ہے جو وفاقی حکومت نے پیش کی تھی یعنی 52.46؍ روپے فی کلوگرام۔ چونکہ یہ چینی کا وہی اسٹاک تھا جو 2017-18ء میں تھا جس کیلئے وزارت صنعت و پیداوار نے قیمت کا تعین کیا تھا کہ یہ 52.46؍ روپے فی کلوگرام ہوگی، لہٰذا س بات کا کوئی جواز نہیں کہ ڈالر کے مقابلے میں روپے کی قدر گرنے کے بعد سبسڈی دی جائے۔ رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ہے کہ اس وقت کے سیکریٹری خوراک مسٹر شوکت اے ایچ، سے جب کمیشن نے مذکورہ بالا حساب کے متعلق سوال کیا تو انہوں نے اعتراف کیا کہ یہ وہ بات ہے جسے نظر انداز کیا گیا۔ انہوں نے اپنی غلطی کا اعتراف کیا۔ رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ہے کہ کمیشن کی رائے ہے کہ دی گئی سبسڈی بلاجواز ہے۔ وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب نے اپنا مقدمہ پیش کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ سبسڈی کابینہ نے دی اور یہ مشترکہ فیصلہ تھا۔ تاہم، 6؍ دسمبر 2018ء کے اجلاس، جس کے متعلق وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کہتے ہیں کہ انہیں یاد نہیں، کے اہم نکات کو مد نظر رکھیں تو صورتحال اس کے برعکس نظر آتی ہے۔
