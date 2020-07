عمران عباس کا محترمہ فاطمہ جناح کو خراج تحسین

View this post on Instagram

A leading member of the movement for the creation of Pakistan, Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of the Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, passed away on this day, 9 July 1967. She left behind a legacy of commitment to a young nation Pakistan, as she stood with her illustrious brother at every step of the way during the formation of Pakistan. Later she ran for President against Ayub Khan in the 1965 elections, an election full of problems for a female candidate. . She was known as ‘Mader-e-Millat’ the Mother of the Nation. May she rest in peace. Fatima Jinnah (1893–1967) . #hellomagazine #instadaily #instagood #karachi #lahore #islamabad #instanews #instaupdate #hellopakistan #thursday