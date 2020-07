انوشکا نے اپنے دانتوں کی خوبصورتی کا راز بتا دیا

View this post on Instagram

My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude ! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gandusha" , a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out . This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too