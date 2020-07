’اصلحان خاتون‘ نے پاک بھارت میچ کی جھلکیاں شیئر کردیں

View this post on Instagram

Hello Pakistani fans! How thoughtful of you! Thanks a million for your supporting messages and kindly comments . Your precious compliments make me very happy. I’ve never been in Pakistan before but I hope one day I’ll be there to meet with you after this pandemic period. Till that day take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health. Wish you all the best from #Turkey , #istanbul and Last but not least “Pakistan Pakistan, cive #pakistan “