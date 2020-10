ماہرہ خان نے والدہ سے کیا سیکھا؟

View this post on Instagram

Last night, at midnight we cut Ama’s cake. It was just the four of us ( make it three, Aba couldn’t keep his eyes open). And as we sang for her, Ama sang the loudest for herself - ‘May I have many more, may I have many more dear. Happy birthday to me’. That basically sums her up. She finds joy in the smallest of things. ‘Tender mercies’ as she calls them! She has taught me a lot, most of the time unknowingly.. but the most important thing I’ve learnt from her is to be hopeful, to have faith no matter what. She always says - ‘Na umeed nahi hotay! Imaan hai toh mayoosi kaisi?’ To the most beautiful woman in the world, Happy Birthday ️ P.S In this photo, Ama is pregnant with me