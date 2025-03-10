Britney Spears raises concerns with bombshell bathroom confession

Britney Spears has sparked concern among fans after she made shocking claims about her bathroom.
The 43-year-old pop icon revealed in a social media post that she burned down her bathroom.
In the early hours of Monday, she posted a clip of herself dancing around in a cheetah print bikini.
Britney captioned the Instagram post, "I dropped four sizes putting the cheetah on — Haven’t danced in a while!!”
She further added, “I burned my bathroom down today, ran like a maniac back to the house because there was a pie in the oven and I’m honestly tired of making sense of things these days !!!"
Related: Britney Spears gets candid on self improvement amid her divorce
The American singer apparently burned down her washroom after she left a pie in the oven.
Shortly after her unexpected post, fans swarmed the comment section to express concern.
A fan commented, “oh my God Britney I’m so concerned about your mental health! I hope you are okay love.”
Another wrote, “Girl you need to be careful out there and please take care of yourself.”
“Britney are you sure you are not taking drugs or something? There’s no way anyone can burn their house down like that,” a third noted.
Her concerning post comes after she opened about “abused" she endured during conservatorship.
The ...Baby One More Time crooner regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune after her conservatorship got terminated in November 2021.
Related: Britney Spears shares worrying message after conservatorship ended