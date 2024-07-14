Entertainment

Britney Spears gets candid on self improvement amid her divorce

Britney Spears reveals desire to 'slow down' following divorce

  by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Britney Spears gets candid on self improvement amid her divorce
Britney Spears gets candid on self improvement amid her divorce

Britney Spears has opened up about her personal journey following her recent divorce.

Taking to her Instagram, the Womanizer singer dropped a motivational note alongside a throwback dance video from September 2023.

In a note, Spears wrote, "I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce.”

She added, "Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I’m Addicted' by Madonna !!! There was a lot of WTF moments !!! Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!!"

"I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions," Spear noted.

She continued, “I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have.”

In a shared video, the Toxic singer can be seen dancing to Madonna's hit I'm Addicted in her living room.

To note, Spears, ended her marriage to Sam Asghari in August after 14 months of being in a relationship and they split due to "irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage.” 

