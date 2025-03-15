Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury

Starbucks has been ordered to pay a grand amount of money to their delivery driver, who was burned by a hot drink.
As reported by CNN, on Friday, March 14, 2025, a jury in California ordered the coffee-giant to pay $50 million in damage to the driver, who was injured due to unsecured lid.
A lawsuit filed in the 2020 stated that, Michael Garcia was picking up drinks at a drive through in Los Angeles when he, "suffered severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals when hot drinks ultimately spilled" onto his lap.
Driver's lawyer Michael Parker said his client was picking up three beverages and one of the hot drinks wasn't fully secured, which fell on Garcia when the barista handed him the order.
According to the verdict, Garcia damages included mental distress, physical pain, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, inconvenience, anxiety, physical impairment, and disfigurement.
Meanwhile, Starbucks revealed that they will challenge the decision, as the company rep shared in a statement, "We sympathise with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury's decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive."
The statement further added, "We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks."
