World

Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury

Coffee-giant Starbucks has been instructed to compensate a delivery driver with significant amount in LA, US

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury

Starbucks has been ordered to pay a grand amount of money to their delivery driver, who was burned by a hot drink.

As reported by CNN, on Friday, March 14, 2025, a jury in California ordered the coffee-giant to pay $50 million in damage to the driver, who was injured due to unsecured lid.

A lawsuit filed in the 2020 stated that, Michael Garcia was picking up drinks at a drive through in Los Angeles when he, "suffered severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals when hot drinks ultimately spilled" onto his lap.

Related: Starbucks to cut 1,100 jobs as part of CEO Niccol’s business revamp

Driver's lawyer Michael Parker said his client was picking up three beverages and one of the hot drinks wasn't fully secured, which fell on Garcia when the barista handed him the order.

According to the verdict, Garcia damages included mental distress, physical pain, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, inconvenience, anxiety, physical impairment, and disfigurement.

Meanwhile, Starbucks revealed that they will challenge the decision, as the company rep shared in a statement, "We sympathise with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury's decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive."

The statement further added, "We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks."

Related: Starbucks makes 'shocking' move to revamp customer experience

Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
SpaceX Crew-10 launched for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return
SpaceX Crew-10 launched for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics
Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics
Trump appeals to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship ban
Trump appeals to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship ban
Trump's tariff on steel, aluminium will result in prices surge on notable items
Trump's tariff on steel, aluminium will result in prices surge on notable items
American Airlines passengers forced to evacuate after engine catches fire
American Airlines passengers forced to evacuate after engine catches fire
US tourist faces visa cancellation over baby wombat theft
US tourist faces visa cancellation over baby wombat theft
Mysterious white foam covers streets of Casablanca in Morocco
Mysterious white foam covers streets of Casablanca in Morocco
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Trump escalates trade war with EU: Warns of 200% tariff on alcohol
Trump escalates trade war with EU: Warns of 200% tariff on alcohol
UK weather takes shocking turn as Arctic winds replace spring warmth
UK weather takes shocking turn as Arctic winds replace spring warmth