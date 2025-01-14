Starbucks makes 'shocking' move to revamp customer experience

Starbucks is changing its policy for its cafes!
As per BBC, previously, people could use the cafe facilities even if they did not make any purchase, but now Starbucks is reversing that rule.
The popular coffee chain has now introduced a policy requiring customers to either make a purchase or leave the store.
This policy change is part of a strategy named “back to Starbucks,” introduced by the company’s new CEO.
Starbucks has introduced a new code of conduct that also covers issues like harassment, prohibits smoking and bringing in outside alcohol and is intended to create a more welcoming atmosphere in the stores.
Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement, "Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct... is a practical step that helps us prioritise our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes.”
"These updates are part of a broader set of changes we are making to enhance the cafe experience as we work to get back to Starbucks,” the statement added.
Starting from January 27, Starbucks will post the new rules in every store and whole staff will be trained to ask anyone who breaks these rules and if necessary, employees will also have the authority to call the police.
Later this month, Starbucks will introduce additional changes, including offering customers one free refill of hot or iced coffee if they purchase a drink to consume inside the store.
This strategy aims to address declining sales and improve the company’s performance.
For the unversed, Starbucks has been struggling with lower sales due to customer backlash over price increases and boycotts that were caused by the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.