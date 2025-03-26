Sonu Sood breaks silence on wife Sonali's tragic accident

Sonu Sood has reacted to his wife, Sonali Sood's horrific road accident.
The 51-year-old Indian actor's life partner was traveling with her sister and nephew on Monday, March 24, when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway.
In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Sonu shared that his wife is out of danger and is recovering from the trauma.
"She is doing fine. By God’s grace, she is doing good now," the Fateh star noted.
The Max Hospital Nagpur issued a statement regarding Sonali’s update that read, "Mrs Sonali Sood, her sister, and nephew were brought to the Emergency Department of Max Hospital, Nagpur at approximately 10:30 PM last night [on Monday]."
"They had allegedly been in a road traffic accident. All three patients were conscious upon arrival and had stable vital signs," the message concluded.
Sonu Sood and Sonali tied the knot in 1996. The couple is also parents to their two sons, Ishant Sood, and Ayaan Sood.
The renowned Indian actor made his directorial debut with the newly released film Fateh, which hit the cinemas on January 10, 2025.
