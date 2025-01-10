Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood to reunite after ‘Happy New Year’?

Sonu Sood is teasing a highly anticipated reunion with Shah Rukh Khan!
The Fateh actor, who has previously shared screen with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a 2014 film Happy New Year, recently, during an interactive session with his fans, teased reunion with the Jawan star, sparking a buzz of excitement among fans.
Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, January 9, the Entertainment actor had a fun Q&A session with fans where one of them asked Sood if he has any collaboration idea with SRK in pipeline.
“Have you planned any movie with SRK sir? Brother, it has been more than 10 years since Happy New Year. Good luck bhai for #Fateh Insha Allah it will be a blockbuster,” penned the fan.
Replying to the admirer, Sonu Sood gave an exciting answer that thrilled the fans.
“Will plan Fateh-2 with brother. @iamsrk,” replied Sood followed by red heart emojis.
Excited by the actor’s answer, a social media user requested, “Please do!” while another expressed, “Manifesting this soon.”
Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood starrer Happy New Year also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff.
Meanwhile, Sonu Sood’s action thriller film Fateh, which is also written and directed by the actor himself, has hit cinemas today on Friday, January 10, 2025.