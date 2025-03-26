Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, the daughter of Princess Caroline and Prince Ernst August of Hanover, has opened up on her bond with mother.
During an interview with Elle, the 25-year-old Princess shared intimate details about her relationship with her mother, Princess Caroline of Monaco.
“I've always known I can come to her with any problem and that we'll address it together calmly and without drama. She's truly a pillar for all of us,” she told the outlet.
The princess also expressed her gratitude for the close relationships she shares with her five siblings, including her half-siblings Andrea, Charlotte, and Pierre Casiraghi, and her half-brothers Prince Ernst August and Prince Christian.
“I feel very close to them, and they're some of the most important relationships in my life. I feel very fortunate because, with them, their partners and families have come along, and I have great relationships with all of them,” she said.
“That's made the process of growing up less intimidating. Watching them move out, start homes, and raise their children has made the future less scary, I guess,” the princess added.
Prince Albert of Monaco's older sister, Princess Caroline married Prince Ernst August of Hanover in January 1999.
Caroline and her third husband welcomed their first and only child together, Alexandra, in July 1999.
