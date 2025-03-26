Royal

Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline

Princess Caroline married Prince Ernst August of Hanover in 1999 and welcomed Alexandra in July of same year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, the daughter of Princess Caroline and Prince Ernst August of Hanover, has opened up on her bond with mother.

During an interview with Elle, the 25-year-old Princess shared intimate details about her relationship with her mother, Princess Caroline of Monaco.

“I've always known I can come to her with any problem and that we'll address it together calmly and without drama. She's truly a pillar for all of us,” she told the outlet.

The princess also expressed her gratitude for the close relationships she shares with her five siblings, including her half-siblings Andrea, Charlotte, and Pierre Casiraghi, and her half-brothers Prince Ernst August and Prince Christian.

“I feel very close to them, and they're some of the most important relationships in my life. I feel very fortunate because, with them, their partners and families have come along, and I have great relationships with all of them,” she said.

Related: Princess Charlène advocates for key issue on Women’s Rights Day

“That's made the process of growing up less intimidating. Watching them move out, start homes, and raise their children has made the future less scary, I guess,” the princess added.

Prince Albert of Monaco's older sister, Princess Caroline married Prince Ernst August of Hanover in January 1999. 

Caroline and her third husband welcomed their first and only child together, Alexandra, in July 1999.

Related: Princess Caroline supported by Pierre Casiraghi at mother-in-law’s farewell

King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes two-week sick leave as health issues persist
Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes two-week sick leave as health issues persist
Meghan Markle releases first message after Prince Harry's 'sad' announcement
Meghan Markle releases first message after Prince Harry's 'sad' announcement
Prince Harry shares heartbreaking news after Meghan’s podcast trailer release
Prince Harry shares heartbreaking news after Meghan’s podcast trailer release
Princess Rajwa stuns in flowy brown dress during outing with Crown Prince Hussein
Princess Rajwa stuns in flowy brown dress during outing with Crown Prince Hussein
Prince Harry announces ‘shocking’ split from his own charity with ‘heavy’ heart
Prince Harry announces ‘shocking’ split from his own charity with ‘heavy’ heart
Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow address ‘beef’ rumors in joint video statement
Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow address ‘beef’ rumors in joint video statement
King Abdullah II, UAE President stress deeper collaboration in key sectors
King Abdullah II, UAE President stress deeper collaboration in key sectors
King Felipe makes key appearance amid Queen Letizia Cabo Verde trip
King Felipe makes key appearance amid Queen Letizia Cabo Verde trip
King Charles surprises Princess Anne at ‘special reception’
King Charles surprises Princess Anne at ‘special reception’
King Charles delays Vatican trip due to Pope Francis’ health concerns
King Charles delays Vatican trip due to Pope Francis’ health concerns