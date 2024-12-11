Royal

Princess Caroline supported by Pierre Casiraghi at mother-in-law’s farewell

The Monaco royal family expressed grief over the loss of Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi at her funeral

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Princess Caroline paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother-in-law during an emotional farewell, finding strength and support from her son Pierre Casiraghi and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo.

As per Hello Magazine, the Monaco royal family expressed grief over the loss of Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi at her funeral on Monday.

Her daughter-in-law, Princess Caroline, also graced the event alongside children, Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre Casiraghi and Pierre's wife, Beatrice Borromeo.

Notably, a few months before her 1000th birthday, Fernanda took her last breath at the age of 99 on 7 December.

Fernanda was the founder of the Italian Entrepreneurs Association in Monaco and the mother of Caroline's late husband, Stefano Casiraghi, who was tragically killed in a powerboat racing accident in 1990.

Caroline shared a good bond with her mother-in-law until her death.

The elder sister of Monaco’s Prince Albert, Caroline married Ernst August, Prince of Hanover, and together they have a daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

To note, Caroline paid a touching tribute after she and Prince Albert II inaugurated the Princess Grace Irish Library (PGIL) as a tribute to their mother, along with their father Prince Rainier III on 20 November 1984. 40 years later to the day they attended a private concert there.

