Pedro Pascal talks about 'The Last of Us 2' amid Jennifer Aniston romance  

Pedro Pascal recently admitted that his new role in the upcoming television series, The Last of Us season 2, brought new beginnings in his life amid Jennifer Aniston romance speculations.
The 49-year-old Chilean-American actor opened up about his new level of fame after his promising role in the drama series' second installment.
In a conversation with People, the Game of Thrones alum noted his personal experience while working on a forthcoming series.
"This job created a new chapter in my life profoundly, I think because of the personal experience I had making the show. And then, of course," the Gladiator II star added.
He also recounted his first meeting with The Last of Us series’ creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.
Pascal recalled, "The way I remember meeting Craig and Neil for the first time, the way I remember getting the job, the way I remember getting to Alberta, [Gabriel’s] FaceTime, [Bella and I] on set for the first time."
The new HBO series, which debuted in January 2023,will now released on April 13, 2025, on HBO and Max.
Pedro Pascal made these remarks after he was spotted having dinner at West Hollywood's exclusive Tower Bar alongside, Jennifer Aniston.
The rumoured couple reportedly spent three hours together.
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Last of Us season 2, the actor broke silence on the rumors and denied any romance between him and Jennifer.
