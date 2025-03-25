Pedro Pascal clears the air about Jennifer Aniston dating rumors

Pedro Pascal has cleared the air about Jennifer Aniston relationship rumors.
Recently, it was reported by the Daily Mail that the Game of Thrones star and the Friends starlet were spotted spending some quality time at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, having a three-hour dinner date.
The news soon ignited speculations about the duo’s relationship, leaving fans wondering if a new celebrity couple is in the making.
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Last of Us season 2, the actor broke silence on the rumors and denied any romance between him and Jennifer.
“Jennifer and I are very good friends,” stated Pedro, adding, “and I got to have dinner [with her] on Saturday, and it was a fun martini dinner.”
He also quipped that the only reason he got this much attention was because of Jennifer Aniston’s star power rather that his own.
“That’s her starlight. I’m just basking in it!” said the actor.
Meanwhile, an insider also told Page Six that the duo is not dating, sharing, “There is no romance going on between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal.”
They continued to say that The Morning Show actress and the Narcos actor respect each other as artists and the relationship between them is “strictly platonic.”
Pedro Pascal’s The Last of Us season 2 is set to premiere on April 13, 2025, on HBO. The show will also be available to stream on Max!