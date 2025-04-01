Tom Holland dodges spoilers in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ announcement

Entertainment

  April 01, 2025
Tom Holland has nearly dodged spoilers while announcing the title of Spider-Man 4.

On Monday, the renowned actor appeared in a video clip to announce that the film is titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Avengers: Endgame star also shared the release date of the most-awaited movie, July 31, 2026.

“I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie,” said Tom, who will be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey with Matt Damon, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

He added, “I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of ‘No Way Home,’ so ‘Spider Man: Brand New Day’ is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say. And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today.”

Tom showed remarkable self-control, considering his history of openly dishing deets about heavily guarded Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Notably, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play Peter Parker’s besties MJ and Ned, are expected to return in the upcoming movie.

For those unversed, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink also joined the cast, however, her role has not been disclosed yet.

