Tom Holland and Zendaya unite for 'Spider-Man 4’ script reading

Tom Holland has broke a major news about fourth instalment of the superhero franchise, Spider-Man.
The renowned actor revealed that he has read Spider-Man 4 script with co-star and girlfriend Zendaya.
However, the script of the most-awaited film still “needs work.”
He got candid about the film on Rich Roll Podcast, “One of the things to bear in mind with Marvel is that your film is a small cog in a large machine. And that machine has got to keep running. And you need to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture.”
Tom has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man, opposite Zendaya's MJ, in three Spider-Man movies.
While talking about the challenges, he said, “That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the fantastic people we have working on it now.”
Despite all the hurdles, the movie team already has a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent.
Tom noted, “It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’”
So far Zenday and Tom have starred together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.