Kim Kardashian stands by marriage after 3 divorces

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her past relationships, revealing that despite the “embarrassment” of going through three divorces, she hasn’t given up on the idea of marriage.
As per In Touch Weekly, a source shared, The Kardashians star wanted to remarry after her three fail marriages.
“Kim tries to look at her mistakes as life lessons, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t pretty embarrassed to have three failed marriages under her belt,” the insider said.
They continued, “The reality star, 44, first got hitched at age 19 to music producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years her senior at the time. The relationship obviously didn’t last and they divorced just over three years into their marriage, in 2003.”
Stating further about Kim’s marriage, the source revealed, “Then came Kim’s infamously short union to Kris Humphries. They wed after just six months of dating, in 2011, but then split 72 days later after Kim filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.”
The SKIMS founder's third marriage with ex-husband Kanye West was her longest marriage as they share four kids in total, including daughter, North, 11, Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5.
According to a source, Kim focused on her children but “she can’t help but worry that she’ll never find ‘the one’ for life, which is very sad because that’s all she wanted growing up, to meet her person and stay with them until the end.”
The tipster said, “But it hasn’t worked out that way, and what’s even harder is how public her failures have been, so there’s this layer of embarrassment, too.”
“She really did believe in all three of her marriages, but after having three failures, it takes real courage to try again,” the insider explained.
To note, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in May 2014, but their marriage ended in a divorce in 2022.
