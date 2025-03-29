Entertainment

Kim Kardashian nears lawyer status amid Kanye West legal feud rumours

'The Kardashians' star planned to change her custody agreement with Kanye West

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Kim Kardashian nears lawyer status amid Kanye West legal feud rumours
Kim Kardashian nears lawyer status amid Kanye West legal feud rumours

Kim Kardashian is edging closer to earning her law degree, and the timing couldn’t be more significant as rumors swirl about a potential legal showdown with ex-husband Kanye West.

As per TMZ, The Kardashians starlet has appeared in a “pivotal test that's required to practice law.”

It is reported that Kim took the MPRE - Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination - on Wednesday.

Notably, the testing center was located in Alhambra, California, and Kim had to enter by herself, just like any other ordinary individual.

The test is a significant test on legal ethics and professional conduct and it is necessary if she wants to take the bar.

Related: Kim Kardashian takes Kanye West to court after Tate brothers' meetup with kids

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star successfully passed the 'baby bar' exam in 2021 and is reportedly aiming to take the full bar exam in 2026.

Kim’s major career move came after her plan to change her custody agreement with Kanye West was revealed, following the Famous rapper releasing a song featuring their eldest daughter, North, without her approval.

The outlet reported that the Skims founder is contemplating seeking a court ruling to end Ye’s joint custody.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in 2014 and they settled their divorce in 2022.

They agreed on joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and five-year-old Psalm.

Related: Kanye West accused of terrifying Kim Kardashian and kids amid feud reports

Zayn Malik apologizes to fans as illness forces him to cancel concert
Zayn Malik apologizes to fans as illness forces him to cancel concert
Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance
Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance
Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit
Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit
Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau team up for action scenes in Paris
Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau team up for action scenes in Paris
Will Smith takes dig at Chris Rock for Oscars slap in new album
Will Smith takes dig at Chris Rock for Oscars slap in new album
‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie sets March 2027 release date
‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie sets March 2027 release date
Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports
Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan delight fans with new version of ‘Physical'
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan delight fans with new version of ‘Physical'
Hugh Jackman announces exciting collaboration for new venture
Hugh Jackman announces exciting collaboration for new venture
Ed Sheeran reveals shocking retirement plans after open letter
Ed Sheeran reveals shocking retirement plans after open letter
Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s ‘MobLand’
Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s ‘MobLand’
Halle Bailey rings in 25th birthday with son Halo amid DDG feud
Halle Bailey rings in 25th birthday with son Halo amid DDG feud