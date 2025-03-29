Kim Kardashian nears lawyer status amid Kanye West legal feud rumours

Kim Kardashian is edging closer to earning her law degree, and the timing couldn’t be more significant as rumors swirl about a potential legal showdown with ex-husband Kanye West.
As per TMZ, The Kardashians starlet has appeared in a “pivotal test that's required to practice law.”
It is reported that Kim took the MPRE - Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination - on Wednesday.
Notably, the testing center was located in Alhambra, California, and Kim had to enter by herself, just like any other ordinary individual.
The test is a significant test on legal ethics and professional conduct and it is necessary if she wants to take the bar.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star successfully passed the 'baby bar' exam in 2021 and is reportedly aiming to take the full bar exam in 2026.
Kim’s major career move came after her plan to change her custody agreement with Kanye West was revealed, following the Famous rapper releasing a song featuring their eldest daughter, North, without her approval.
The outlet reported that the Skims founder is contemplating seeking a court ruling to end Ye’s joint custody.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in 2014 and they settled their divorce in 2022.
They agreed on joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and five-year-old Psalm.
