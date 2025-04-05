Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot

Red Bull star Max Verstappen shocked everyone with one of the best performances of his career as he qualified for the Japanese Grand Prix.
According to The Guardian, Verstappen's team on Saturday, April 5, 2025, pipped McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by one hundredth of a second to claim top spot on the Japanese Grand Prix poles.
Verstappen said, "If you look at how our season started, even during this weekend, it’s very unexpected; that makes it a very special one. I’m on pole, but I’m still not happy with the balance of the car, but we are working on it, and for us this is a great little surprise."
Reacting to the "outstanding" performance of the 27-year-old Red Bull principal, Christian Horner revealed that it was an unexpected performance that has given a big lift to the team.
He asserted, "He extracted every ounce of performance. He got the most out of it, and getting that pole position was completely against the form we had been seeing, a big lift for the team. That was one of his best laps in qualifying ever."
Despite missing the top spot, Norris was satisfied with his performance and also praised Verstappen for the good fight in the qualifying.
