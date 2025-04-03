Max Verstappen makes feeling clear on Red Bull decision

Max Verstappen has not shied away from sharing his thoughts on Red Bull decision to swap Yuki Tsunado and Liam Lawson just after two races.
On Thursday, April 3, while talking to official F1 channel the four-time champion was asked to give his opinion on Red Bull decision, to which he replied, "I've discussed everything with the team, so the team knows how I think about everything."
He further added that the talk he had with team need not to be made public because "anything that you add people start speculating about that as well and I don't like to read about it."
However, right after the news of swap came on March 27, 2025, fans witnessed Max leaving a "like" on a fellow Dutch racer Giedo van der Garde, which described the team decision as "bullying or a panic move."
Along with that, Max's new teammate, Yuki shared his thoughts on Red Bull decision to promote Liam to RB21 as he confessed, "For me at least, it was brutal enough last year at the end if the season when they chose Liam over me."
The 24-year-old added, "It is what it is. I'm sure Liam also understands how quickly things can change within our structure. That's one of the reasons we succeed, but also one of the reasons why we tend to get a little more attention with those situations."
Notably, all drivers are gearing up for the Japanese Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 6, 2025.