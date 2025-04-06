Prince Harry receives heartbreaking blow from King Charles amid UK return

Prince Harry has received a heartbreaking blow from King Charles amid the UK return rumours.
The Duke of Sussex wasn’t kept in the loop following the British monarch’s recent hospital visit.
In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shared insights into why King Charles chose not to immediately inform Prince Harry about his health scare.
The expert shared, “Harry wasn't told. My understanding is that they didn't want to add to the drama. They didn't want to add to make it seem like it was more serious than it was. When he [was diagnosed with cancer], they told Harry before, and Harry flew back. I got told off because the guidance to us was ‘this is not a drama. It's a mere bump in the road.’”
Matt added, “I sat down and thought, ‘Well, the King's had cancer now for over a year. He's having treatment every week for cancer, and he has pulled out of two days worth of engagements and gone to hospital, an unscheduled hospital visit… The King going to hospital for me, is a big story.”
Harry might visit the UK next week for a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security arrangements.
The crucial hearing is set to take place in London from April 8 to 9.
