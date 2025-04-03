Royal

Prince Harry shares 'heartbreaking' statement on Sentebale controversy

Prince Harry has released a “heartbreaking” statement after resigning from a charity, Sentebale, as a Parton last week.

The Duke of Sussex confessed that his resignation as patron of Sentebale has been "heartbreaking to witness" and that he hoped the Charity Commission would "unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign".

This new statement comes after the Charity Commission's announcement that it has launched an investigation into Sentebale.

Meghan Markle’s husband said, "From the inception of Sentebale nearly 20 years ago, Prince Seeiso and I have had a clear goal: to support the children and young people in Southern Africa in memory of our mothers. What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal.”

Harry added, “No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself. On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry. We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign.”

The Duke concluded the statement by expressing hope that the development would enable the charity to be placed in suitable hands without delay, ultimately benefiting the communities it serves.

