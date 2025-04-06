Princess Kate, Prince William to leave George, Charlotte for special trip

Prince William and Princess Kate might leave their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for an important international trip.
After the Prince of Wales recent announced that Earthshot Prize will be held in Brazil in 2025, royal fans can’t help but wonder if the young royals will join him for the special overseas trip.
As per tabloids, George, Charlotte and Louis might not join their parents due to busy school schedule.
The Princess of Wales previously showed her support for the Earthshot Prize awards, attending the 2021 launch event at Alexandra Palace in London and the 2022 ceremony in Boston.
Related: Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate
However, she's missed the past two events due to cancer diagnosis, with William attending solo in Singapore in 2023 and Cape Town in 2024.
The future king will travel to Rio de Janeiro in November, the same month Brazil is hosting the Cop30 UN climate change summit.
After Catherine confirmed she was in remission from cancer in January 2025, the Princess has enjoyed a private family holiday to Mustique for her mother Carole's 70th birthday.
Notably, Princess Kate has not embarked on a major foreign visit since she revealed her health struggles in March 2024.
Related: Prince William releases emotional video amid King Charles’ cancer battle