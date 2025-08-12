Home / Sports

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China

Mattia Debertolis passes away at the age of 29 four days after collapsing during World Games

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China
Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China

Italian orienteer Mattia Debertolis has died after collapsing at The World Games in Chengdu.

According to Olympics, the 29-year-old athlete was found unconscious during the men's middle-distance orienteering competition on Friday, 8 August and passed away on Tuesday, 12 August.

His death was confirmed in a joint statement from the International World Games Association (IWGA), Local Organising Committee (LOC) of The World Games 2025 Chengdu and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF).

IOF president Tom Hollowell said, “I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honour his memory.”

World Games organisers said they will "continue to support the family of Debertolis and the orienteering community in every possible way."

Debertolis was taking part in the final of the men's middle-distance event, which took place in temperatures above 30 degrees, when he collapsed.

The Italian was one of 12 athletes listed as "Did Not Finish" in the official results.

He was part of the Italian national team and finished fifth in the 2022 World Cup final.

Debertolis, who was qualified as a civil engineer, resided in Sweden and was studying for a PhD at a university in Stockholm.

You Might Like:

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats Gabriel Diallo amid power disruption and fire alarm drama

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions
Ronaldo proposes to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with an over $5M diamond ring

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself
Patrick Mahomes receives praise from NFL legend Tom Brady for his ‘winning attitude’

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open
The British tennis player was beaten by the world No. 1 in the match that lasted three hours and nine minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez engaged after eight-year romance

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez engaged after eight-year romance
The legendary football player and Argentinian model parent five children together

Spanish FA approves plans for La Liga match in USA despite fans backlash

Spanish FA approves plans for La Liga match in USA despite fans backlash
The Spanish football supporters' association FASFE strongly oppose the plans to move the game to the US

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift podcast buzz with 'mysterious' guest tease

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift podcast buzz with 'mysterious' guest tease
Swifties go wild as Travis Kelce’s 'New Heights' teaser sparks huge excitement and speculation among fans

Paramount secures exclusive rights to stream all UFC fights

Paramount secures exclusive rights to stream all UFC fights
The UFC is the leading martial arts organization globally with around 100 million fans in the US

Daniil Medvedev unable to find reason for shocking Cincinnati Open defeat

Daniil Medvedev unable to find reason for shocking Cincinnati Open defeat
Medvedev Cincinnati Open bid ends after suffering defeat to Adam Walton

Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri
McLaren’s Lando Norris believes Oscar Piastri wants to beat him ‘more than anyone else’

Carlos Alcaraz feels relieved after ‘rollercoaster’ win over Damir Dzumhur

Carlos Alcaraz feels relieved after ‘rollercoaster’ win over Damir Dzumhur
Alcaraz advances to Cincinnati Masters round of 32 after thrilling win over Dzumhur

Emma Raducanu on facing Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling upcoming match

Emma Raducanu on facing Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling upcoming match
The British tennis player beat Olga Danilovic at the Cincinnati Open in the first match with new coach Francisco Roig