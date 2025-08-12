Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China

Italian orienteer Mattia Debertolis has died after collapsing at The World Games in Chengdu.
According to Olympics, the 29-year-old athlete was found unconscious during the men's middle-distance orienteering competition on Friday, 8 August and passed away on Tuesday, 12 August.
His death was confirmed in a joint statement from the International World Games Association (IWGA), Local Organising Committee (LOC) of The World Games 2025 Chengdu and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF).
IOF president Tom Hollowell said, “I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honour his memory.”
World Games organisers said they will "continue to support the family of Debertolis and the orienteering community in every possible way."
Debertolis was taking part in the final of the men's middle-distance event, which took place in temperatures above 30 degrees, when he collapsed.
The Italian was one of 12 athletes listed as "Did Not Finish" in the official results.
He was part of the Italian national team and finished fifth in the 2022 World Cup final.
Debertolis, who was qualified as a civil engineer, resided in Sweden and was studying for a PhD at a university in Stockholm.