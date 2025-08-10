Home / Sports

Tokyo boxing event hit by another tragedy, second Japanese dies from injury

Hiromasa Urakawa dies from brain injuries after a boxing match in Tokyo

Hiromasa Urakawa dies from brain injuries after a boxing match in Tokyo
Hiromasa Urakawa dies from brain injuries after a boxing match in Tokyo

A second Japanese boxer has died from brain injuries suffered at an event in Tokyo.

Hiromasa Urakawa, 28, died on Saturday after he was beaten via knockout in the eighth round of his fight with Yoji Saito on 2 August.

It follows the death of Shigetoshi Kotari on Friday from injuries sustained during a separate bout on the same card at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall.

Both boxers underwent surgery for subdural haematoma - a condition where blood collects between the skull and the brain.

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) said, external it "mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito".

It added: "This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time."

Following the event, the Japan Boxing Commission announced all Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) title bouts will now be 10 rounds instead of 12.

Urakawa is the third high-profile boxer to die in 2025 after Irishman John Cooney passed away in February following a fight in Belfast.

Cooney died aged 28 after suffering an intracranial haemorrhage from his fight against Welshman Nathan Howells.

Jen Pawol makes history as first female MLB umpire in regular-season game

Jen Pawol makes history as first female MLB umpire in regular-season game
First female umpire in MLB history, Jen Pawol, donates cap to the Hall of Fame

Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel

Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel
Rafael Nadal names second son in honour of wife Maria Francisca 'Xisca' Perelló's father

Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive message from Erik Ten Hag amid rift clarification

Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive message from Erik Ten Hag amid rift clarification
Ten Hag acknowledged that Ronaldo was not the cause of the issues during his difficult years managing Manchester United

Manchester United complete signing of Benjamin Sesko in record transfer deal

Manchester United complete signing of Benjamin Sesko in record transfer deal
People have often compared Benjamin Sesko to Erling Haaland because of their similar playing style and physical abilities

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies at 28 after fight injuries

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies at 28 after fight injuries
Shigetoshi Kotari, a super featherweight fighter, fought 12 times during his professional career

Cristiano Ronaldo takes fresh jab at Ballon d’Or after 2025 snub

Cristiano Ronaldo takes fresh jab at Ballon d’Or after 2025 snub
Lionel Messi is also missing from this year's nominees for the Ballon d’Or that recognizes the world's best footballer

Lando Norris reveals early F1 season ‘regret’ as title race intensifies

Lando Norris reveals early F1 season ‘regret’ as title race intensifies
McLaren's Lando Norris is only nine points behind teammate Oscar Piastri after the Hungarian GP victory

Lions' Morice Norris hospitalised after head knock in NFL preseason game

Lions' Morice Norris hospitalised after head knock in NFL preseason game
Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons preseason game suspended after Morice Norris suffers scary injury

Tom Brady ‘frozen in time’ with bronze statue at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady ‘frozen in time’ with bronze statue at Gillette Stadium
Patriots honour Tom Brady with a six-tonne and 17-foot monumental bronze statue

Caitlin Clark reacts to Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald season-ending injuries

Caitlin Clark reacts to Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald season-ending injuries
With Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald out for the season, Indiana Fever have no healthy guard for the court

Anthony Richardson may return to Colts practice following injury: Report

Anthony Richardson may return to Colts practice following injury: Report
The 23-year-old footballer, Anthony Richardson, faced an injury in preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens

Cameron Brink makes powerful comeback with tribute to high school

Cameron Brink makes powerful comeback with tribute to high school
Cameron injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June last year