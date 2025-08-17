Alexander Isak transfer saga: Eddie Howe breaks silence amid Liverpool links

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has recently spoken publicly about Alexander Isak's potential future amid Liverpool transfer rumours.
Isak has decided not to play for Newcastle anymore after Liverpool showed interest in signing him but Eddie says the striker still understands the crucial role Newcastle has played in his career and development.
During the match against Aston Villa, Newcastle supporters chanted “there’s only one greedy b******” because Isak was missing and his absence was noticeable as the team missed scoring opportunities.
Eddie said, "We would like a resolution. I am talking about myself, I am sure the ownership, and the players. We need that clarity. You don’t need any distraction. But I am not in control of that. I think only one person really (Isak) can control that," as per Mail.
He added, "I want him to play. I want him to train. I've had those conversations [with Isak] but the details of those will remain private."
Newcastle turned down Liverpool’s first bid of £110 million plus extra payments for Isak on August 1.
Since then, Isak has not joined the team’s pre-season trip to Asia and has not played in any of their warm-up matches.
Eddi further stressed that he would welcome Isak back into the squad but whether that happens or not depends entirely on the player's own decision.