Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline

Swedish striker Alexander Isak is eager to leave Newcastle United and make a move to Liverpool this summer.
According to multiple sources, Isak aims to transfer to the Premier League champions before the transfer deadline on September 1.
This comes after Newcastle turned down a £110 million offer from Liverpool for Isak on August 1 and afterward Liverpool said they were ready to stop pursuing the transfer.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said following a pre-season friendly defeat by Atletico Madrid that "everything is in play" when it comes to Isak's future but stressed it was "clear" he "cannot involve" the striker in his current plans, reported BBC Sports.
Because of this situation, Isak is likely to miss Newcastle’s first Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Isak, who still has three years left on his contract with Newcastle, also missed the team's pre-season trip to the Far East, trained himself at his old club Real Sociedad and returned to the UK just last week.
Beside this, Newcastle wanted to sign several new strikers this summer including Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike but they all opted to join other clubs instead.