Home / Sports

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline

Newcastle turned down a £110 million offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline
Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline

Swedish striker Alexander Isak is eager to leave Newcastle United and make a move to Liverpool this summer.

According to multiple sources, Isak aims to transfer to the Premier League champions before the transfer deadline on September 1.

This comes after Newcastle turned down a £110 million offer from Liverpool for Isak on August 1 and afterward Liverpool said they were ready to stop pursuing the transfer.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said following a pre-season friendly defeat by Atletico Madrid that "everything is in play" when it comes to Isak's future but stressed it was "clear" he "cannot involve" the striker in his current plans, reported BBC Sports.

Because of this situation, Isak is likely to miss Newcastle’s first Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Isak, who still has three years left on his contract with Newcastle, also missed the team's pre-season trip to the Far East, trained himself at his old club Real Sociedad and returned to the UK just last week.

Beside this, Newcastle wanted to sign several new strikers this summer including Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike but they all opted to join other clubs instead.

You Might Like:

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China
Mattia Debertolis passes away at the age of 29 four days after collapsing during World Games

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats Gabriel Diallo amid power disruption and fire alarm drama

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions
Ronaldo proposes to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with an over $5M diamond ring

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself
Patrick Mahomes receives praise from NFL legend Tom Brady for his ‘winning attitude’

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open
The British tennis player was beaten by the world No. 1 in the match that lasted three hours and nine minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez engaged after eight-year romance

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez engaged after eight-year romance
The legendary football player and Argentinian model parent five children together

Spanish FA approves plans for La Liga match in USA despite fans backlash

Spanish FA approves plans for La Liga match in USA despite fans backlash
The Spanish football supporters' association FASFE strongly oppose the plans to move the game to the US

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift podcast buzz with 'mysterious' guest tease

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift podcast buzz with 'mysterious' guest tease
Swifties go wild as Travis Kelce’s 'New Heights' teaser sparks huge excitement and speculation among fans

Paramount secures exclusive rights to stream all UFC fights

Paramount secures exclusive rights to stream all UFC fights
The UFC is the leading martial arts organization globally with around 100 million fans in the US

Daniil Medvedev unable to find reason for shocking Cincinnati Open defeat

Daniil Medvedev unable to find reason for shocking Cincinnati Open defeat
Medvedev Cincinnati Open bid ends after suffering defeat to Adam Walton

Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri
McLaren’s Lando Norris believes Oscar Piastri wants to beat him ‘more than anyone else’

Carlos Alcaraz feels relieved after ‘rollercoaster’ win over Damir Dzumhur

Carlos Alcaraz feels relieved after ‘rollercoaster’ win over Damir Dzumhur
Alcaraz advances to Cincinnati Masters round of 32 after thrilling win over Dzumhur