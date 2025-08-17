Jacob Ramsey joins Newcastle on five-year deal

Newcastle United has officially signed 24-year-old midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa on a five-year contract.
Jacob, who is the club's fourth new player this summer joined the club in a deal worth £40 million.
The player has been with Villa since he was six years old, played for England’s Under-21 team and appeared 167 times for Villa’s senior team.
Ramsey told Newcastle's club website, "This is a big move for me, but as soon as I knew the gaffer was interested and really liked me, it didn't take much time to decide."
The player added, "It was always a tough game playing for Villa against Newcastle - the team is full of energy, so athletic and the fans are so passionate. I feel my game will suit that and I'm excited to be on the other end of it now."
Ramsey will continue wearing the number 41 jersey, the same number he wore at Villa.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe praised Ramsey in a statement, noting, "Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad. His qualities will bring us something different on the pitch and he fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt."
Ramsey might play his first game for the team against Liverpool on August 25 at St James' Park.