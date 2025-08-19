Home / Health

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Natural ways to boost your collagen with easy dietary changes

Natural ways to boost your collagen with easy dietary changes
Natural ways to boost your collagen with easy dietary changes

Collagen is the protein that gives skin its structure, suppleness, and stretch. As we age, we produce less collagen in our skin every year resulting in wrinkles and thinning skin.

About 33 per cent of the protein in your body is pure collagen, but the amount you produce begins to diminish as you enter your 30s.

Taking collagen supplements and using skincare products can help in improving the collagen levels but the easiest way to support your body’s collagen protein is through your diet.

Here are some collagen-rich foods that help in improving your skin, hair, and joints health.

Bone broth

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Beloved by celebrities and the wellness set, bone broth is made by slowly cooking the bones, cartilage, and tendons of animals (all of these are very rich in type 1 collagen, which is the most beneficial for skin, nails, and hair). 

You can consume it as a savoury drink, or as part of a meal. It’s also rich in amino acids and minerals like sulphur, magnesium and calcium.

Poultry

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

To get the most out of chicken and turkey, gravitate toward the skin, thighs and wings of the chicken (not the breast).

A 2022 study in mice Trusted Source used chicken bone and cartilage as a source of collagen to relieve arthritis, inflammation, and more.

Collagen content varies throughout the chicken, though. For example, the thigh meat contains more collagen than breast meat.

Salmon

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham reportedly eats salmon every day because of its myriad health benefits.

 Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are the richest in collagen (and so are sardines, eaten whole). And it’s even better when you enjoy it with the skin on.

Meat

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Meat is a good source of collagen with one catch. Collagen-based protein is mostly concentrated in connective tissue and tendons, which are typically considered the more fibrous and less desirable cuts. 

If you’re wanting to focus on a collagen-packed cut, select an option like ribs.

Egg whites

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Eggs themselves are not a source of collagen but the egg white specifically contains proline and glycine, two essential amino acids for proper collagen production.

You Might Like:

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges
The interface has been built to only allow the decoding when users wants, eliminating the risk of invading privacy

From flu meds to antidepressants: Pills that clash with coffee

From flu meds to antidepressants: Pills that clash with coffee
There are some household medicines that when combined with coffee can have less effect on the body

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits
Discover a few essential benefits of consuming black coffee daily for overall wellness

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation
VEXAS syndrome is marked by repeated inflammation as the immune system attacks the body’s own cells

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds
Including this fruit in your daily diet may support better sleep naturally

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study
Blood of children who received benefit from exposure therapy indicated reduced levels of immunoglobulins, cytokines, more

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries
Up to 108,000 measles cases have been confirmed worldwide this year, with Europe, Africa, and the eastern Mediterranean

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths
Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, a bacterial disease, spread via contaminated water and food

Eli Lilly increases price of weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro in UK

Eli Lilly increases price of weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro in UK
Eli Lilly will significantly rise the price of Mounjaro in the UK by up to 170% from September

Nova Scotia develops first menopause clinic in Atlantic Canada

Nova Scotia develops first menopause clinic in Atlantic Canada
Health Department didn’t provide the exact timeline for its launch; however, a project team is currently in place

CDC data reveals states with highest COVID cases now as 'stratus' variant spreads

CDC data reveals states with highest COVID cases now as 'stratus' variant spreads
New variant of covid symptoms may include hoarseness, fever, redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands, more

Federal cuts to mRNA vaccine development will impact vermont vaccine readiness

Federal cuts to mRNA vaccine development will impact vermont vaccine readiness
These cuts in mRNA vaccines have mainly affected infectious disease vaccine research.