Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Collagen is the protein that gives skin its structure, suppleness, and stretch. As we age, we produce less collagen in our skin every year resulting in wrinkles and thinning skin.
About 33 per cent of the protein in your body is pure collagen, but the amount you produce begins to diminish as you enter your 30s.
Taking collagen supplements and using skincare products can help in improving the collagen levels but the easiest way to support your body’s collagen protein is through your diet.
Here are some collagen-rich foods that help in improving your skin, hair, and joints health.
Bone broth
Beloved by celebrities and the wellness set, bone broth is made by slowly cooking the bones, cartilage, and tendons of animals (all of these are very rich in type 1 collagen, which is the most beneficial for skin, nails, and hair).
You can consume it as a savoury drink, or as part of a meal. It’s also rich in amino acids and minerals like sulphur, magnesium and calcium.
Poultry
To get the most out of chicken and turkey, gravitate toward the skin, thighs and wings of the chicken (not the breast).
A 2022 study in mice Trusted Source used chicken bone and cartilage as a source of collagen to relieve arthritis, inflammation, and more.
Collagen content varies throughout the chicken, though. For example, the thigh meat contains more collagen than breast meat.
Salmon
Fashion designer Victoria Beckham reportedly eats salmon every day because of its myriad health benefits.
Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are the richest in collagen (and so are sardines, eaten whole). And it’s even better when you enjoy it with the skin on.
Meat
Meat is a good source of collagen with one catch. Collagen-based protein is mostly concentrated in connective tissue and tendons, which are typically considered the more fibrous and less desirable cuts.
If you’re wanting to focus on a collagen-packed cut, select an option like ribs.
Egg whites
Eggs themselves are not a source of collagen but the egg white specifically contains proline and glycine, two essential amino acids for proper collagen production.