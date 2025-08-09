Home / Health

How collagen can transform your skin, hair, and joint health?

Unlocking the secret of collagen, an ultimate guide to the protein powering your body

As we age, our skin starts losing its elasticity, and our bones begin to lose their strength. One of the main reasons behind this is the decline of collagen.

What is collagen?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body that is holding your skin, bones, muscles, and connective tissues.

It is the primary building block of bones, muscles, skin, tendons, and other connective tissues to give structure to your body. Collagen makes up around 30% of the body's total protein.

Key role of collagen:

The main function of collagen is to provide structure, support, and strength to your body. However, the specific role of this fibrous protein includes

• Boosting fibroblast activity in the middle layer of the skin, the dermis, to promote new and healthy cell growth

• Replacing dead skin cells

• Shielding organs with protective layers

• Gives skin structure, strength, and elasticity

• Supports blood clotting

How does ageing affect collagen production and skin health?

As you age, your body begins to produce less collagen, and the existing protein begins to break down at a faster rate. With every passing year the quality of the collagen in your body also gets worse.

Decline in collagen after the age of 60 is very normal for everyone, but women in particular lose more of this abundant protein after menopause.

As a result, your skin loses its elasticity, which causes sagging, wrinkles, and fine lines. The skin becomes more fragile, thinner, dry, and dull.

Tips to increase collagen and boost skin elasticity:

Experts suggest that a person should start focusing on increasing and protecting collagen from their mid-20s, as this is the time when its production begins to slow down.

One of the most common ways to protect skin and body collagen is to use skincare products and take supplements.

Skincare products to combat skin collagen loss:

Some of the best skincare products to safeguard the collagen and strength of your skin include retinoids, vitamin C, and sunscreens.

Retinoids such as retinol, retinal, and GP-prescribed tretinoin are super effective in boosting collagen and improving skin texture. They help in improving skin elasticity, firmness, and texture to make it smoother.

Vitamin C, on the other hand, protects skin from “oxidative damage” and facilitates collagen synthesis. Peptides also support collagen repair and can be used synergistically with retinoids.

Broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30+) usage also prevents UV-triggered collagen loss, while antioxidants and ingredients like niacinamide provide additional help in protecting skin.

It is worth noting that with time different supplements have been launched to support healthy collagen levels in the body. However, dermatologists do not appreciate using them, as there is no scientific evidence that collagen peptides really benefit the skin.

