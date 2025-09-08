Large Roman tomb, dating back 1,700 years unearthed in Albania

Archaeologists in Albania have recently made remarkable discovery of a large Roman burial chamber.
A large Roman tomb, dating back to the 3rd-4th century AD is the first discovery of its kind in Albani which was once part of the Roman Empire.
Archaeologists first examined the site after local people noticed some unusual stones near the North Macedonia border.
Archaeologists from the institute of Archaeology, then started digging in early August and uncovered an underground structure with large limestone slabs that had Greek inscription on them.
Erikson Nikolli, the project's lead archaeologist, said, "The inscription tells us that the person buried here was named Gelliano, a name typical of the Roman period," as per Sky News.
"We are uncertain about the identity of the second individual, but it is likely a family member," he added.
The tomb is large, measuring 9 meters (29 feet) long and 6 meters (19 feet) wide and more elaborate than other nearby tomb.
As per the reports, the tomb probably belonged to a wealthy person as archaeologists found a piece of fabric with gold embroidery.
The tomb, which authorities in Albania plan to make a tourist site had been robbed two times, first in ancient times and later by using heavy machinery to move a large rock covering it.